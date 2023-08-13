Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Baker Hughes: The LNG Boom Can Be A Catalyst For This Stock

Aug. 13, 2023 7:14 AM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)EE, EWZ, HAL, LNG, NEXT, NFE, OIH, PBR, PBR.A, RIG, SLB, XOP
The Energy Realist profile picture
1.81K Followers

Summary

  • Investment in liquefied natural gas has greatly stepped up since 2022 when Europe lost its access to piped gas from Russia.
  • As a supplier of gas turbines and other related equipment, Baker Hughes is positioned to benefit from the LNG trend.
  • Baker Hughes' oilfield service business is also benefiting from a renaissance in upstream capex, particularly internationally and offshore.
  • I am structurally bullish on the oilfield services sector, including Baker Hughes' competitors Schlumberger and Halliburton, among others.

Baker Hughes office building in Houston, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Investment thesis

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) is one of the largest providers of oilfield services and equipment ("OFS") globally. It competes with the other two OFS majors, Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL), as

This article was written by

The Energy Realist profile picture
1.81K Followers
I believe in the value approach to investing and focus on the energy sector. I write mostly about stocks I own. Twitter: @_EnergyRealist  Disclaimer: My articles, blog posts and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EWZ, RIG, SLB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My articles, blog posts, and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.