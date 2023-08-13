Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sea Limited: A Mouthwatering Prospect Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Aug. 13, 2023 8:30 AM ETSea Limited (SE)BABA, BABAF, BDNCE3 Comments
JR Research profile picture
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sea Limited will report its second-quarter earnings on August 15, with investors' sentiments much more pessimistic than its previous first-quarter release.
  • I assessed that the recent pessimism aligns constructively for SE heading into its pivotal Q2 release, as investors remain worried about its profitability push.
  • Analysts' estimates suggest that Sea Limited is expected to experience significant operating leverage gains over the next two years. However, its valuation suggests investors have not priced it in.
  • While TikTok's market share gains must be observed carefully, Sea Limited's market leadership and significant scale in Southeast Asia position it well for a tough battle.
  • I make the case for why buyers have been quietly accumulating ahead of SE's Q2 earnings release. High-conviction investors should join me in adding SE before it potentially surges subsequently.
Shopee headquarters in Singapore

kokkai

Singapore-headquartered leading internet company Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is slated to report its second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release on August 15. However, investors' sentiments heading into its upcoming report card are assessed to be much less optimistic than SE's pre-Q1 sentiments (which

JR Research profile picture
27.04K Followers
Comments (3)

P
Pradiyie
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (1.04K)
True,the support has held well.I have been accumulating in the 56-60 zone for long term hold.Great founder led management .
BeatingTheJoneses profile picture
BeatingTheJoneses
Today, 8:50 AM
Comments (2.72K)
Thanks for the pre-earnings analysis. Agree. It’s my top 5 conviction buy with 9% of portfolio weighting. Will probably move to 10% prior to earnings. Forrest Li is an amazing leader and he will continue to navigate the company to long-term success.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 9:51 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.34K)
@BeatingTheJoneses You are welcome, and thanks for sharing your high-conviction rating!
