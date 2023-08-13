Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 13, 2023 6:38 AM ETVishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
139.88K Followers

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Cantor - Senior Director, IR

Ziv Shoshani - President and Chief Executive Officer

William Clancy - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Franzreb - Sidoti

Griffin Boss - B. Riley Securities, Inc.

Hendi Susanto - Gabelli Funds

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the VPG Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Call. My name is Elliot, and I will be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to hand over to Steve Cantor, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Floor is yours, please go ahead.

Steve Cantor

Thank you, Elliot. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to VPG's second quarter of 2023 earnings conference call. Our Q2 press release and slides have been posted on our website at vpgsensors.com. An audio recording of today's call will be available for a limited time and can also be accessed on our website.

Today's remarks are governed by the safe harbor provisions of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Our actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the risks associated with VPG's operations, we encourage you to refer to our SEC filings, especially the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our other recent SEC filings.

On the call today are Ziv Shoshani, CEO and President; and Bill Clancy, CFO.

And I'll now turn the call to Ziv for some prepared remarks. Please refer to slide three of the presentation. Ziv?

Ziv Shoshani

Thank you, Steve. I will begin with some commentary on VPG's consolidated financial consolidated financial and sales trends for the second quarter. Bill will provide financial details about the quarter and our outlook for the third quarter of 2023.

Moving to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.