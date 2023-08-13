Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Week In Review: BeiGene And BMS Close BeiGene-Celgene PD-1 Partnership

Aug. 13, 2023 7:00 AM ETAZN, AZNCF, BEIGF, BGNE, BMY, BMYMP, BNTX, GRCL, HNSPF, JBPHF, SBHMY, SBMFF
ChinaBio Today profile picture
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • BeiGene and Bristol-Myers Squibb have completed the breakup of their partnership, with BeiGene regaining shares worth $340 million.
  • Gracell Biotechnologies raised $100 million in a private placement to support the development of its CAR-T therapies.
  • Shanghai Antengene out-licensed China commercialization rights for its XPO1 inhibitor to Hansoh Pharma in a deal worth up to $101 million.

In a futuristic laboratory, a scientist with a pipette analyzes a colored liquid to extract the DNA and molecules in the test tubes.

jittawit.21

Deals and Financings

Beijing’s BeiGene (BGNE) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) have formally completed the breakup of the BeiGene-Celgene partnership, returning 23.3 million ordinary BeiGene shares to BeiGene, worth about $340 million (see story).

In 2017, the two companies announced

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today profile picture
2.12K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.