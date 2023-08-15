DNY59

***This report is a recommendation to purchase the 2026 or 2027 Hercules Bonds, not the common.***

We believe individual bonds are situated today as one of the best risk/rewards in the market. We can achieve 6%+ returns for investment-grade rated company debt. Two years ago, those issues yielded 2.5% or less.

We think this is a generational opportunity in individual bonds with the aggressive hiking campaign to kill the inflation bug. Investment grade bonds are boring but will provide you the best returns for the risk over the medium term.

The opportunity today should not, and cannot, be understated. Investment grade bonds offer up yields of 6.0% to 7.5% or more in some cases. Investors can lock these in as they are likely to be a fleeting figment of history.

We are encouraging our members to lock in these yields for as long as you can to cement these ~6.5% yields for many years. Individual bonds are the best (and really only way) to lock these in as open-end bond funds will be subject to cash flows that will correlate with current yields. Thus, as interest rates come down in the coming years, the yield on the bond fund will decline as well.

In the first part of this series, we looked at Main Street Capital 2026 bonds that yield upwards of 7.0% (at the time 7.5%).

Why Hercules Capital?

Hercules (NYSE:HTGC) is a specialty finance company that is focused on providing senior-secured venture growth loans. What that means is that they provide early and seed capital to high-growth start-ups and to early-middle market innovative businesses. They are the largest non-bank venture and growth state lender primarily to the technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable tech industries.

The current portfolio of loans by Hercules is 77% first-tier and 16% second-tier. Dividend coverage on the common is 116%. According to BDC Buzz, who is the premier BDC analyst in the space, on a debt-to-equity net of cash ratio basis, Hercules is one of the lower leveraged BDCs out there and one of the best-run.

On their most recent call, management has been discussing how they are positioning the portfolio towards higher-quality assets, primarily later-stage, more mature businesses:

Based on the current market volatility and increasingly challenging macro environment, we are being even more selective than normal in terms of underwriting new credits with an increasing emphasis on later stage. And more established companies where we believe the risk-adjusted profile is better at this time, and we are avoiding certain industries and end markets that are more susceptible to a potential downturn.”

In response to the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, in late March Hercules set up a new wholly-owned subsidiary that will provide an institutional private credit lending program similar to what SVB was offering tech venture companies.

They recently announced a secondary offering of new common stock. This will only further reduce overall leverage as the proceeds from the stock issuance will be used to pay down certain revolving credit facilities.

Hercules expects to use the net proceeds from this offering (i) to fund investments in debt and equity securities in accordance with its investment objectives, (ii) to repay indebtedness under its revolving credit facility and (iii) for other general corporate purposes.

In early April, amid all of the hoopla regarding bank failures, Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the BBB- investment grade rating to Hercules. They also affirmed the stable outlook on the expectation of the "continued focus on first lien debt investments, consistent core earnings generation, solid asset quality, and the maintenance of the asset coverage ratio cushion at-or-above 25% and the unsecured funding mix at-or-above 35%."

The SVB failure created a nice entry point for our members as the price fell and yields rose (remember the price of a bond and yield on the bond are inversely related).

You can see the price of the bond began to fall on the failure of SVB and bottomed in late May/ early June- when we made our call. From our June 15th Morning Note:

My pick of the day is Hercules Capital's bonds, a BDC. The 2026 bonds recently hit an 8% yield. This is a high quality BDC along the likes of MAIN Street Capital.

That was the second such call. The first was back in October when yields and market volatility peaked. Hercules bonds were one of our top 5 picks and at the time, yielded 7.8%.

Today the yield is about 7.10% as credit spreads have come in significantly but they still remain a decent buy.

finra

The firm has two bonds outstanding that are very near in maturity:

Hercules Capital 2.625% 09/16/2026, YTW: 7.10%

Hercules Capital 3.375% 01/20/2027, YTW: 7.01%

The maturities are close enough whereby I would just focus on the higher yielding ask. Typically, it is a decision between locking in for longer and a higher yield. Here, that is not a factor as there are only four months' difference in maturity dates.

These bonds are more credit risk vehicles than interest rate given the short maturities. These help fulfill the short end of my barbell between long-dated bonds (locking in yields for as long as possible) and short-dated, higher-yielding, positions.

Concluding Thoughts

Hercules is a great addition to an individual corporate bond portfolio. We recommend keeping position sizing risk-managed. For me, that is keeping positions to no more than 1.5% of total liquid assets (portfolio assets). That is a maximum limit, not a target. Most of my individual bonds are just under 0.9% of total liquid assets.