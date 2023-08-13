Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stanley Black & Decker: 60% Off, But Not A Buy

Aug. 13, 2023 8:25 AM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)4 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Stanley Black & Decker faces significant challenges with weak sales, declining margins, and economic trends affecting performance.
  • Despite its dividend king status, SWK is undergoing a turnaround plan including cost-cutting, product focus, and supply chain improvements.
  • While SWK shows promise in its transformation, caution is advised due to slow progress, economic uncertainties, and better investment options in the market.
Black & Decker Drill

njpPhoto

Introduction

It's time to talk about a company I've ignored for a very long time, as I prefer to buy the stores its products are sold in - like The Home Depot (HD).

However, Stanley Black & Decker (

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
25.79K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
Comments (4)

S
SUE2
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (4.74K)
Compared to the S&P. Buffet often listed as the greatest stock picker said in public we would do better simply buying an S&P index. I, a long time investor, diversified portfolio etc was blind to the obvious. Buffet is right. Long term I rarely beat the mindless S&P and have spent countless hours to do that. I hold SWK. If, I sell it the TAXMAN will take part of my gains. IRA supposed to be tax free until your withdraw. Slight of hand. The fairly new tax when you sell is now called a fee so the TAXMAN does tax you. Right now it is small so most do not object. Like any new tax, it starts out small and grows to a monster.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:48 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.92K)
Very clear, concise and correct analysis. I can't get excited about SWK either. Last year I took a deep dive into SWK, and took it off my list when there appeared to be too many issues, including growing demand for competitive products of higher quality. Wish I could remember more but, as I say, it's not on my Watch List any more.
matttrakker profile picture
matttrakker
Today, 8:48 AM
Comments (1.93K)
Certainly no reason to rush here, throw it on the watch list and wait for a horrible market day. No real news or catalyst expected by me until Christmas sales in the year end report early in 2024.
BasedCapitalist profile picture
BasedCapitalist
Today, 8:48 AM
Comments (492)
I guess $SWK is high-quality dumpster diving? One could do worse. When the price is high the company is lauded by analysts and when the price is low, it's garbage. You see that over and over again with so many stocks. Most people won't buy the kings and aristocrats when they're down, they'll wait for the recovery. I say buy now, buy more if they go lower, and never sell.
