Introduction

It's time to talk about a company I've ignored for a very long time, as I prefer to buy the stores its products are sold in - like The Home Depot (HD).

However, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is trading close to 60% below its all-time high, making it one of the worst declines in its history.

Furthermore, the relative performance of SWK is just horrible.

Anyone who bought SWK shares after the bottom in the early 2000s would have been better off buying the S&P 500. This includes reinvested dividends.

Having said that, we're not dealing with a dumpster fire here. The company has dividend king status with 56 consecutive annual dividend hikes and 147 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

In other words, when it comes to its dividend history, it's in a league of its own.

Unfortunately, it's struggling with weak sales, lower margins related to supply chain struggles, and the fact that economic trends aren't helping either.

The good news is that the company is working on a large turnaround plan by cutting costs, focusing on successful products, and improving supply chains.

In this article, we'll discuss all of this and assess if SWK is a dividend king worth buying.

The King Has Issues

Having dividend king status is fantastic. It means a company was able to hike its dividend for 50 consecutive years. This includes recessions, pandemics, and so much more.

It's one of the biggest stamps of approval a dividend company can get. Probably the biggest.

However, it doesn't make them superior dividend stocks. After all, dividend-king status almost always comes with very mature business models that tend to have much slower growth than younger companies.

Having said that, Stanley Black & Decker is very mature. This comes with one major benefit: everyone knows this company and its products enjoy a good reputation.

Last year, the company generated more than $14 billion in sales from tools and $2.5 billion in industrial business-to-business sales with its wide portfolio of products, which includes DeWalt, Stanley, and Lenox.

Stanley Black & Decker

Of its sales, 63% are generated in the United States, followed by Europe with 15% of total sales.

As almost everyone knows by now, the global consumer isn't in a good spot, and economic growth is rapidly deteriorating.

This is reflected in the company's results.

In the second quarter, Tools and Outdoor total revenue experienced a 5% organic decline, which the company attributed to volume decline despite favorable price realization.

The Tools and Outdoor adjusted operating margin improved sequentially by 150 basis points, driven by volume leverage and cost control.

North America faced challenges in consumer Outdoor and DIY demand, while Europe showed growth in the UK and Southern regions.

The industrial business saw a 3% organic growth rate.

Stanley Black & Decker

According to the company, while there was a decline in consumer Outdoor and DIY tool demand, the professional side of the market remains strong.

The US retail point-of-sale for Tools and Outdoor products demonstrated growth, driven by price and pro demand.

Positive trends were seen in the US residential construction market, with strong signals for housing demand, backed by statistics on home starts, permits, and contractor backlog.

The divergence between industrial and non-industrial sales was also visible in the company's guidance.

The company narrowed its 2023 GAAP earnings per share range to negative $1.25 to negative $0.50, including one-time charges from the global supply chain transformation and outdoor integration we're about to discuss next.

Adjusted EPS guidance was adjusted to a range of $0.70 to $1.30, with improvements in operating profit and margin, but offset by higher interest and other expenses.

Stanley Black & Decker

The company also narrowed its full-year free cash flow range to $600 to $900 million and expects total company organic growth to be down mid-single-digits for the year.

The Tools and Outdoor segment anticipates a mid-to-high single-digit organic revenue decline for the year, with the Pro tool user remaining strong.

The industrial segment expects flat to low-single-digit organic growth, incorporating cyclical rebound in aerospace and auto.

What's so interesting is that a lot of industrial companies see growth in areas that would usually do poorly in economic downcycles. Both aerospace and automotive production benefit from post-pandemic tailwinds like easing supply chain bottlenecks.

On top of that, the company made clear that it remains disciplined in reinvesting to drive organic growth, with a focus on utilizing gross margin improvements for funding.

Adjusted operating margins for the second half are projected to be in the mid-to-high single-digit range.

Needless to say, temporary secular tailwinds aren't cutting it for SWK as it is dealing with an implosion in EBITDA caused by revenue weakness and declining margins.

The good and somewhat obvious news is that the company is addressing these issues.

SWK's (Potential) Road To Recovery

Last year, the company launched its transformative strategy with an aim to accelerate market share growth and achieve consistent organic growth.

The company's transformation is based on a few pillars:

Streamlining and Simplifying: The organization is being streamlined and simplified, with resources reallocated to prioritize investments that directly benefit end-users and channel customers.

The organization is being streamlined and simplified, with resources reallocated to prioritize investments that directly benefit end-users and channel customers. Operations and Supply Chain Transformation: The primary goal is to restore adjusted gross margins to historical levels exceeding 35%. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to enhance the fill rate, ensuring that inventory better aligns with customer demand.

The primary goal is to restore adjusted gross margins to historical levels exceeding 35%. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to enhance the fill rate, ensuring that inventory better aligns with customer demand. Cash Flow Generation and Inventory Optimization: The company is focused on generating robust cash flow while optimizing inventory management, aiming for a free cash flow yield above 100%.

The company is focused on generating robust cash flow while optimizing inventory management, aiming for a free cash flow yield above 100%. Innovation and Growth: The company believes that advancing innovation, electrification, and global market penetration is integral to achieving two to three times the organic growth rate of the market.

Stanley Black & Decker

According to the company:

For example, our fully integrated CRAFTSMAN campaign was built to drive traffic to our key retail partners, instant repeat purchases, and engage new users. To-date, we've shown strong initial results breaking through the industry clutter. Since the campaign launched in the second quarter, we've driven both online and offline traffic to retail and demonstrated improved tools point-of-sale run-rate versus the prior year to support brand market share growth. We're excited to see continued positive momentum from this exciting CRAFTSMAN brand campaign.

So far, the company has achieved meaningful progress in its cost reduction program, with a goal to deliver $1 billion of pre-tax run-rate savings in 2023.

According to the company, the cost reduction initiatives have been ahead of plan year-to-date, and its simplification, prioritization, and supply chain transformation efforts have resulted in $230 million of run-rate savings in the second quarter, totaling $460 million year-to-date and $660 million since the program's inception.

Around half of the 2023 savings come from manufacturing costs, which will lead to benefits reflected in inventory, off the balance sheet, and on the P&L starting in the second half and continuing into 2024.

The company is also engaging in SKU rationalization.

SKU rationalization is the process of determining which products should be kept, retired, or improved based on the myriad of factors that contribute to performance. Sometimes referred to as SKU optimization, this process enables organizations to refine their product portfolios to improve their financial outlook. - Source

During its Q2'23 earnings call, the company noted that its SKU rationalization initiative is progressing nicely, with roughly 70,000 SKUs approved for reduction.

Over 20,000 SKUs have already been decommissioned, and the company anticipates mitigating potential revenue risks associated with the remaining 50,000 SKUs.

The company's management believes that this methodical approach to complexity reduction adds value without causing significant disruption to customers or loss of market share.

With regard to inventory benefits, the company has achieved a significant reduction in inventory, with a $375 million reduction in the second quarter and $575 million year-to-date.

This progress is favorable compared to pre-pandemic first-half inventory build averages.

The company expects full-year 2023 inventory reduction to be between $700 million and $900 million, aiming for a Days Sales of Inventory of about 155 days.

Dividend and Valuation

Despite its restructuring plans, the company is sticking to its dividend.

This is what the company said with regard to its dividend in its Q2'23 earnings call:

As we drive these investment priorities, we are also maintaining our commitment to return value to our shareholders. And to that end, our Board of Directors approved a modest increase to our quarterly cash dividend amounting to $0.81 per share.

The modest increase the company referred to is a 1.2% hike announced on July 28.

The company currently yields 3.4% with a five-year average annual dividend growth rate of 4.9%.

The payout ratio is 704% using 2023E earnings per share.

However, the company is expected to boost its EPS to $4.58 in 2024, followed by a potential surge to $6.67. This could eventually lower the payout ratio to less than 50%, meaning the company isn't on thin ice when it says that its dividend is likely to be maintained.

In other words, the dividend king status is not in danger.

The company's free cash flow outlook confirms these expectations as well. Despite close to breakeven EPS this year, free cash flow is expected to support the dividend.

Leo Nelissen (Based on analyst estimates)

Free cash flow is also expected to help the company lower its debt load. In 2022, the company had $7.1 billion in net debt. That number could fall to $5.8 billion in 2025, indicating a sub-3x leverage ratio.

The company enjoys a BBB+ credit rating, which is one step below the A- range. Earlier this year, the company did have an A (minus) rating before being downgraded by Fitch.

While BBB+ is a good rating, I expect the company to regain its A- rating in the next 3-4 years.

With regard to the valuation, using 2024 numbers, SWK is trading at 16x free cash flow. This is a fair valuation, but not by any means deep value.

Using 2025 numbers, that multiple drops to 13.6x.

In this case, I do agree with the consensus price target of $100, which is 6% above the current price.

Despite its transition plans, I'm not willing to give the company a higher target, as we're likely looking at a very slow transition, which will require a significant upswing in economic growth.

After all, and this is important, the stock price started to implode the moment economic growth peaked. The chart below displays both the SWK stock price and the leading economic indicator ISM Manufacturing Index.

TradingView (ISM Index, SWK)

Having said all of this, I do not recommend investors jump into SWK.

While I believe that SWK's transformation is promising, I prefer to buy industrial companies with bigger moats that do not require a transformation.

Due to the decline in economic growth expectations, even high-quality stocks are trading well below their highs, which means there's no need to go dumpster diving to get a good deal.

The company's dividend growth rates aren't attractive in light of its semi-high yield. It's also unlikely that dividend growth will pick up anytime soon.

While I may be wrong, and this is by no means an attempt to keep people from buying SWK, I just dislike the risk/reward and believe that there are much better compounders on the market.

After all, even before its crash, the company did not outperform the market for more than ten years.

Takeaway

Although Stanley Black & Decker stands as a dividend king with an impressive history, the company grapples with substantial challenges stemming from weak sales, margin pressures, and economic trends.

Its path to recovery is marked by streamlining, supply chain enhancement, and innovation strategies.

The transformation, though promising, presents a slow and uncertain journey.

While I recognize the appeal of its potential, I prefer industrial stocks with stronger foundations and growth prospects.

As economic dynamics evolve, the value proposition might shift, but for now, I just cannot get excited about this dividend king.