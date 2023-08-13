Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Realty Income: Bullish On This Income Play

Summary

  • Realty Income's financial results for Q2 2023 showed improvement year over year, with increased guidance for asset purchases.
  • Revenue increased by 25.8% compared to the previous year, driven by rental revenue and acquisitions.
  • The company plans to allocate $6 billion towards asset purchases this year, and continues to issue debt and equity to fund growth.
  • Prices aren't cheap, but they are appealing enough to warrant cash flows when you consider the quality of the business.
Heap of pink piggy banks on wooden blocks written with the alphabet REIT. Illustration of the concept of real estate investment trust

Dragon Claws

Earlier this month, the management team at Realty Income (NYSE:O), a REIT the focus is largely on the ownership and leasing out of single client properties for a wide variety of businesses, announced financial results covering

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

n
northharrow
Today, 9:11 AM
Premium
Comments (954)
Every SA analyst lining up with similar pieces recommending O . Scary ! Except Dane Bowler who prefers much smaller BNL in an interesting comparison.
Mo_Hawk profile picture
Mo_Hawk
Today, 9:31 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (244)
@northharrow can you explain why it’s „scary“ what would you do?
