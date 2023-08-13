Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 13

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 9/14 10/5 0.725 0.8 10.34% 1.76% 17 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 8/23 9/8 0.935 0.945 1.07% 5.43% 12 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 9/29 10/24 0.71 0.78 9.86% 3.16% 13 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 9/15 10/10 0.7 0.735 5.00% 1.73% 19 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 8/31 9/29 0.66 0.74 12.12% 0.65% 8 Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 8/21 9/5 0.65 0.68 4.62% 1.12% 60 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 8/28 9/19 0.62 0.68 9.68% 2.54% 10 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Aug 14 (Ex-Div 8/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 9/6 0.45 84.82 2.12% 48 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 8/30 0.28 60.19 1.86% 12 Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 9/15 0.28 26.21 4.27% 20 ConocoPhillips (COP) 9/1 0.51 117.81 1.73% 6 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 9/15 0.81 90.83 3.57% 49 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 9/6 0.18 23.68 3.04% 13 MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 9/10 0.47 178.22 1.05% 52 ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 9/1 0.65 75.61 3.44% 10 Target Corporation (TGT) 9/10 1.1 131.05 3.36% 56 Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 8/30 0.255 140.68 0.73% 13 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 9/11 0.91 111.83 3.25% 40 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Aug 15 (Ex-Div 8/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 8/25 0.284 46.47 2.44% 31 BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 9/7 0.23 73.45 1.25% 8 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 9/1 0.85 288.37 1.18% 47 Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) 8/31 0.2 28.05 2.85% 7 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 8/28 0.225 178.03 0.51% 11 Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) 9/7 0.24 77.65 1.24% 7 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 8/31 0.02483 11.78 2.53% 9 HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) 8/31 0.1 24.23 1.65% 5 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 8/31 0.14 55.82 1.00% 13 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 8/31 0.35 128.38 1.09% 21 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 9/14 0.68 321.01 0.85% 21 Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 8/31 0.41 103.69 1.58% 11 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 9/21 0.48 179.47 1.07% 12 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 9/1 0.35 32.66 4.29% 29 Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 9/15 0.49 132.12 1.48% 30 Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 9/6 0.43 223.92 0.77% 10 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 9/1 0.63 88.51 2.85% 6 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 8/24 0.41 38.3 4.28% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Aug 16 (Ex-Div 8/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) 8/29 0.45 34.76 5.18% 12 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 9/8 2.13 262.51 3.25% 13 Avista Corporation (AVA) 9/15 0.46 36.33 5.06% 21 Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 9/1 0.625 58.14 4.30% 52 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 9/1 0.07 48.84 0.57% 8 Chevron Corporation (CVX) 9/11 1.51 164.15 3.68% 36 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 9/18 1.025 93.82 4.37% 19 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 9/8 0.36 50.27 2.86% 8 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) 9/8 0.36 32.4 4.44% 5 The Hershey Company (HSY) 9/15 1.192 223.57 2.13% 14 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 9/1 0.16 54.53 1.17% 19 Moody's Corporation (MCO) 9/8 0.77 336.7 0.91% 14 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 9/1 0.46 57.25 3.21% 14 Park National Corporation (PRK) 9/8 1.05 107.12 3.92% 6 Phillips 66 (PSX) 9/1 1.05 116.64 3.60% 12 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 9/1 1 282.13 1.42% 13 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 9/8 0.605 273.72 0.88% 45 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 9/1 1.06 147.96 2.87% 26 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 9/11 1.62 270.34 2.40% 13 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 9/1 0.59 133.04 1.77% 10 Wingstop Inc. (WING) 9/8 0.22 162.59 0.54% 7 Click to enlarge

Thursday Aug 17 (Ex-Div 8/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 9/5 0.74 117.46 2.52% 39 Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 9/20 0.6125 58.28 4.20% 18 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) 9/12 0.5 24.62 8.12% 6 3M Company (MMM) 9/12 1.5 104.55 5.74% 65 Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 9/11 0.65 213.24 1.22% 14 Ryder System, Inc. (R) 9/15 0.71 100.54 2.82% 19 The Southern Company (SO) 9/6 0.7 69.5 4.03% 23 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 9/12 0.48 29.35 6.54% 47 Click to enlarge

Friday Aug 18 (Ex-Div 8/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) 9/13 0.8 106 0.75% 7 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 9/5 0.41 81.77 2.01% 22 Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 9/5 0.28 34.61 3.24% 18 Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 9/5 0.68 242.56 1.12% 60 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 9/14 1.25 95.21 5.25% 15 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apple Inc. (AAPL) 8/17 0.24 0.5% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 8/15 1.48 3.9% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 8/15 0.51 1.9% Accenture plc (ACN) 8/15 1.12 1.4% The AES Corporation (AES) 8/15 0.1659 3.4% Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 8/15 0.3 4.2% Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 8/18 1.35 1.6% Aon plc (AON) 8/15 0.615 0.8% A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 8/15 0.3 1.7% Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 8/15 0.27 5.7% AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 8/17 0.41 1.3% Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) 8/17 0.254 1.3% Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 8/16 0.115 0.6% Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 8/15 0.43 0.7% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 8/18 1.3 1.8% Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 8/17 0.67 4.5% Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 8/15 0.48 2.5% California Water Service Group (CWT) 8/18 0.26 2.0% Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 8/15 0.17 4.6% Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 8/15 0.1525 4.4% East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 8/15 0.48 3.3% Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 8/17 0.84 2.2% First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) 8/17 0.2275 2.7% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) 8/18 0.125 3.6% Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 8/17 0.225 0.9% First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 8/17 0.47 6.5% Global Industrial Company (GIC) 8/21 0.2 2.4% Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 8/16 0.22 4.7% Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 8/15 0.275 2.6% Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) 8/17 0.38 3.4% J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 8/18 0.42 0.8% Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) 8/15 0.77 4.0% Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 8/15 0.2825 6.4% Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 8/16 0.145 3.9% Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 8/15 0.4525 3.5% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 8/15 0.23 6.8% Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 8/21 0.23 2.1% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 8/16 0.72 1.2% Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 8/15 0.71 1.5% Morgan Stanley (MS) 8/15 0.85 3.9% Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 8/18 0.3 5.2% Mueller Water Products, Inc (MWA) 8/21 0.061 1.7% NiSource Inc. (NI) 8/18 0.25 3.7% National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 8/15 0.565 5.7% Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 8/21 1.35 2.5% Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 8/15 0.485 4.7% Realty Income Corporation (O) 8/15 0.2555 5.2% Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 8/15 0.2 3.5% PCB Bancorp (PCB) 8/18 0.18 4.5% Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 8/21 0.39 5.6% PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 8/18 0.3 9.4% The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 8/15 0.9407 2.4% Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 8/16 0.34 5.6% SouthState Corporation (SSB) 8/18 0.52 2.8% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8/15 0.1225 4.1% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 8/15 1.24 3.0% Unum Group (UNM) 8/18 0.365 3.0% Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 8/18 0.44 3.6% WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 8/18 0.15 1.4% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:

Week of July 30

Week of August 6

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.