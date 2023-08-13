Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 13
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
|
(BR)
|
9/14
|
10/5
|
0.725
|
0.8
|
10.34%
|
1.76%
|
17
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
8/23
|
9/8
|
0.935
|
0.945
|
1.07%
|
5.43%
|
12
|
Ingredion Incorporated
|
(INGR)
|
9/29
|
10/24
|
0.71
|
0.78
|
9.86%
|
3.16%
|
13
|
J&J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
9/15
|
10/10
|
0.7
|
0.735
|
5.00%
|
1.73%
|
19
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
8/31
|
9/29
|
0.66
|
0.74
|
12.12%
|
0.65%
|
8
|
Nordson Corporation
|
(NDSN)
|
8/21
|
9/5
|
0.65
|
0.68
|
4.62%
|
1.12%
|
60
|
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
8/28
|
9/19
|
0.62
|
0.68
|
9.68%
|
2.54%
|
10
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Aug 14 (Ex-Div 8/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|
(ADM)
|
9/6
|
0.45
|
84.82
|
2.12%
|
48
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
8/30
|
0.28
|
60.19
|
1.86%
|
12
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
9/15
|
0.28
|
26.21
|
4.27%
|
20
|
ConocoPhillips
|
(COP)
|
9/1
|
0.51
|
117.81
|
1.73%
|
6
|
Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|
(ED)
|
9/15
|
0.81
|
90.83
|
3.57%
|
49
|
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
|
(HOMB)
|
9/6
|
0.18
|
23.68
|
3.04%
|
13
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
(MSA)
|
9/10
|
0.47
|
178.22
|
1.05%
|
52
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
9/1
|
0.65
|
75.61
|
3.44%
|
10
|
Target Corporation
|
(TGT)
|
9/10
|
1.1
|
131.05
|
3.36%
|
56
|
Waste Connections, Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
8/30
|
0.255
|
140.68
|
0.73%
|
13
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
(XOM)
|
9/11
|
0.91
|
111.83
|
3.25%
|
40
Tuesday Aug 15 (Ex-Div 8/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
8/25
|
0.284
|
46.47
|
2.44%
|
31
|
BWX Technologies, Inc.
|
(BWXT)
|
9/7
|
0.23
|
73.45
|
1.25%
|
8
|
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|
(CSL)
|
9/1
|
0.85
|
288.37
|
1.18%
|
47
|
Coterra Energy Inc.
|
(CTRA)
|
8/31
|
0.2
|
28.05
|
2.85%
|
7
|
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
8/28
|
0.225
|
178.03
|
0.51%
|
11
|
Forward Air Corporation
|
(FWRD)
|
9/7
|
0.24
|
77.65
|
1.24%
|
7
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
8/31
|
0.02483
|
11.78
|
2.53%
|
9
|
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HTBI)
|
8/31
|
0.1
|
24.23
|
1.65%
|
5
|
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
8/31
|
0.14
|
55.82
|
1.00%
|
13
|
Lindsay Corporation
|
(LNN)
|
8/31
|
0.35
|
128.38
|
1.09%
|
21
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
(MSFT)
|
9/14
|
0.68
|
321.01
|
0.85%
|
21
|
Oshkosh Corporation
|
(OSK)
|
8/31
|
0.41
|
103.69
|
1.58%
|
11
|
ResMed Inc.
|
(RMD)
|
9/21
|
0.48
|
179.47
|
1.07%
|
12
|
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SBSI)
|
9/1
|
0.35
|
32.66
|
4.29%
|
29
|
Thomson Reuters Corporation
|
(TRI)
|
9/15
|
0.49
|
132.12
|
1.48%
|
30
|
Vulcan Materials Company
|
(VMC)
|
9/6
|
0.43
|
223.92
|
0.77%
|
10
|
Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
|
(WD)
|
9/1
|
0.63
|
88.51
|
2.85%
|
6
|
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|
(ZION)
|
8/24
|
0.41
|
38.3
|
4.28%
|
10
Wednesday Aug 16 (Ex-Div 8/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apartment Income REIT Corp.
|
(AIRC)
|
8/29
|
0.45
|
34.76
|
5.18%
|
12
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
9/8
|
2.13
|
262.51
|
3.25%
|
13
|
Avista Corporation
|
(AVA)
|
9/15
|
0.46
|
36.33
|
5.06%
|
21
|
Black Hills Corporation
|
(BKH)
|
9/1
|
0.625
|
58.14
|
4.30%
|
52
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
9/1
|
0.07
|
48.84
|
0.57%
|
8
|
Chevron Corporation
|
(CVX)
|
9/11
|
1.51
|
164.15
|
3.68%
|
36
|
Duke Energy Corporation
|
(DUK)
|
9/18
|
1.025
|
93.82
|
4.37%
|
19
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
9/8
|
0.36
|
50.27
|
2.86%
|
8
|
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
|
(HE)
|
9/8
|
0.36
|
32.4
|
4.44%
|
5
|
The Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
9/15
|
1.192
|
223.57
|
2.13%
|
14
|
Hawkins, Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
9/1
|
0.16
|
54.53
|
1.17%
|
19
|
Moody's Corporation
|
(MCO)
|
9/8
|
0.77
|
336.7
|
0.91%
|
14
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
9/1
|
0.46
|
57.25
|
3.21%
|
14
|
Park National Corporation
|
(PRK)
|
9/8
|
1.05
|
107.12
|
3.92%
|
6
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
9/1
|
1.05
|
116.64
|
3.60%
|
12
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
9/1
|
1
|
282.13
|
1.42%
|
13
|
The Sherwin-Williams Company
|
(SHW)
|
9/8
|
0.605
|
273.72
|
0.88%
|
45
|
The J. M. Smucker Company
|
(SJM)
|
9/1
|
1.06
|
147.96
|
2.87%
|
26
|
Snap-on Incorporated
|
(SNA)
|
9/11
|
1.62
|
270.34
|
2.40%
|
13
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
9/1
|
0.59
|
133.04
|
1.77%
|
10
|
Wingstop Inc.
|
(WING)
|
9/8
|
0.22
|
162.59
|
0.54%
|
7
Thursday Aug 17 (Ex-Div 8/18)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
9/5
|
0.74
|
117.46
|
2.52%
|
39
|
Evergy, Inc.
|
(EVRG)
|
9/20
|
0.6125
|
58.28
|
4.20%
|
18
|
Highwoods Properties, Inc.
|
(HIW)
|
9/12
|
0.5
|
24.62
|
8.12%
|
6
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
9/12
|
1.5
|
104.55
|
5.74%
|
65
|
Primerica, Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
9/11
|
0.65
|
213.24
|
1.22%
|
14
|
Ryder System, Inc.
|
(R)
|
9/15
|
0.71
|
100.54
|
2.82%
|
19
|
The Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
9/6
|
0.7
|
69.5
|
4.03%
|
23
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
9/12
|
0.48
|
29.35
|
6.54%
|
47
Friday Aug 18 (Ex-Div 8/21)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.
|
(JBSS)
|
9/13
|
0.8
|
106
|
0.75%
|
7
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
9/5
|
0.41
|
81.77
|
2.01%
|
22
|
Monro, Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
9/5
|
0.28
|
34.61
|
3.24%
|
18
|
Nordson Corporation
|
(NDSN)
|
9/5
|
0.68
|
242.56
|
1.12%
|
60
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
9/14
|
1.25
|
95.21
|
5.25%
|
15
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
8/17
|
0.24
|
0.5%
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
8/15
|
1.48
|
3.9%
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
8/15
|
0.51
|
1.9%
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
8/15
|
1.12
|
1.4%
|
The AES Corporation
|
(AES)
|
8/15
|
0.1659
|
3.4%
|
Ally Financial Inc.
|
(ALLY)
|
8/15
|
0.3
|
4.2%
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
8/18
|
1.35
|
1.6%
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
8/15
|
0.615
|
0.8%
|
A. O. Smith Corporation
|
(AOS)
|
8/15
|
0.3
|
1.7%
|
Ames National Corporation
|
(ATLO)
|
8/15
|
0.27
|
5.7%
|
AptarGroup, Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
8/17
|
0.41
|
1.3%
|
Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
|
(AWI)
|
8/17
|
0.254
|
1.3%
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
8/16
|
0.115
|
0.6%
|
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
8/15
|
0.43
|
0.7%
|
Caterpillar Inc.
|
(CAT)
|
8/18
|
1.3
|
1.8%
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
8/17
|
0.67
|
4.5%
|
Colgate-Palmolive Company
|
(CL)
|
8/15
|
0.48
|
2.5%
|
California Water Service Group
|
(CWT)
|
8/18
|
0.26
|
2.0%
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
8/15
|
0.17
|
4.6%
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
8/15
|
0.1525
|
4.4%
|
East West Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EWBC)
|
8/15
|
0.48
|
3.3%
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|
(FANG)
|
8/17
|
0.84
|
2.2%
|
First Business Financial Services, Inc.
|
(FBIZ)
|
8/17
|
0.2275
|
2.7%
|
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|
(FCF)
|
8/18
|
0.125
|
3.6%
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
8/17
|
0.225
|
0.9%
|
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
8/17
|
0.47
|
6.5%
|
Global Industrial Company
|
(GIC)
|
8/21
|
0.2
|
2.4%
|
Heritage Financial Corporation
|
(HFWA)
|
8/16
|
0.22
|
4.7%
|
Hormel Foods Corporation
|
(HRL)
|
8/15
|
0.275
|
2.6%
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
8/17
|
0.38
|
3.4%
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
8/18
|
0.42
|
0.8%
|
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
|
(KALU)
|
8/15
|
0.77
|
4.0%
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
(KMI)
|
8/15
|
0.2825
|
6.4%
|
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
8/16
|
0.145
|
3.9%
|
Alliant Energy Corporation
|
(LNT)
|
8/15
|
0.4525
|
3.5%
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
8/15
|
0.23
|
6.8%
|
Matthews International Corporation
|
(MATW)
|
8/21
|
0.23
|
2.1%
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
8/16
|
0.72
|
1.2%
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
8/15
|
0.71
|
1.5%
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
8/15
|
0.85
|
3.9%
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
8/18
|
0.3
|
5.2%
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc
|
(MWA)
|
8/21
|
0.061
|
1.7%
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
8/18
|
0.25
|
3.7%
|
National Retail Properties, Inc.
|
(NNN)
|
8/15
|
0.565
|
5.7%
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
(NSC)
|
8/21
|
1.35
|
2.5%
|
Northwest Natural Holding Company
|
(NWN)
|
8/15
|
0.485
|
4.7%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
8/15
|
0.2555
|
5.2%
|
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
8/15
|
0.2
|
3.5%
|
PCB Bancorp
|
(PCB)
|
8/18
|
0.18
|
4.5%
|
Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|
(PEBO)
|
8/21
|
0.39
|
5.6%
|
PetMed Express, Inc.
|
(PETS)
|
8/18
|
0.3
|
9.4%
|
The Procter & Gamble Company
|
(PG)
|
8/15
|
0.9407
|
2.4%
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
8/16
|
0.34
|
5.6%
|
SouthState Corporation
|
(SSB)
|
8/18
|
0.52
|
2.8%
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
8/15
|
0.1225
|
4.1%
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
(TXN)
|
8/15
|
1.24
|
3.0%
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
8/18
|
0.365
|
3.0%
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
8/18
|
0.44
|
3.6%
|
WSFS Financial Corporation
|
(WSFS)
|
8/18
|
0.15
|
1.4%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
