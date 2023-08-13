Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pan American Silver: Solid Production Quarter

Summary

  • Pan American Silver Corp. released its second-quarter 2023 results, showing a significant transformation in scale due to the Yamana Gold acquisition.
  • Pan American Silver's revenues were up 87.9% year-over-year to $639.90 million in 2Q23.
  • I recommend accumulating PAAS between $15.40 and $15, with possible lower support at $14.10.

Introduction

Vancouver-based Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) released its second-quarter 2023 results on May 10, 2023.

Note: I have been covering PAAS regularly quarterly since June 2019.

As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PAAS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term PAAS with a buy and a sell range indicated in my TA Chart. I have a HOLD rating for my long position.

Comments (3)

g
gregory44300
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (319)
Hi Fun,

TY for your consummate efforts!

PAAS is a really good holding for my portfolio. Been adding slowly!

Cheers!
V
Vaalue
Today, 11:14 AM
Premium
Comments (620)
Have been accumulating PAAS on dips under $15 a share, and now have a large position, as I feel that gold and silver prices will increase moving forward (my opinion). I feel that PAAS is a good mid and longer term investment (also has a decent dividend)----which can become a great investment if and when Escobal comes back...I just hope it comes back before I die of old age first!!! Am playing the precious metals market this way----PAAS (gold and silver), AEM (gold), and TFPM (gold and silver royalty co.)... Precious metals investments now are about 10-12% of my portfolio. select energy companies about 50% (oil, natural gas, coal) and uranium companies about 8-10%, as I feel we are in the early stages of a commodity bull market...
7422981 profile picture
7422981
Today, 11:10 AM
Comments (8.78K)
I don't share your optimism here. I see a lot of production, little profit/free cash flow, more debt and waning metal prices. Furthermore, there are headwinds again in the form of much higher fuel(Diesel/Gasoil up dramatically), interest rates, positive real interest rates and continuing labor/labor cost issues.

The metal(s) price picture is somewhat problematic, both Gold and Silver charts look like another test of the July lows are coming after a failed attempt to recapture the uptrend from 2022. A break of the July lows could take Gold back to $1800 area, not something supportive to the miners.

It would take a much lower price for me to enter PAAS.

www.tradingview.com/...

www.tradingview.com/...
