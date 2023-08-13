Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
139.88K Followers

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric Gerratt - Chief Financial Officer

Tim Sheehy - Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Director

McAndrew Rudisill - Chief Investment Officer

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Bridger Aerospace Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Eric Gerratt, Chief Financial Officer.

Eric Gerratt

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. Joining me on the call this afternoon are Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Director, Tim Sheehy; and Chief Investment Officer and Director, McAndrew Rudisill.

Before we begin, please note that certain statements contained in this conference call that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed include, but are not limited to those discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including expectations regarding financial results for 2023.

Management cannot control or predict many factors that ultimately impact future results. Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of today. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessments to change. However, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements or to make any other forward-looking statements. For those joining by webcast, you can follow along with today’s presentation. For those listening by phone, you can access today’s presentation on our website at www.bridgeraerospace.com under the Investor Relations tab.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.