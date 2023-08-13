Hiraman/E+ via Getty Images

During the stock market’s most dangerous months, odds favor large drawdowns. It is a time to harbor skepticism toward (high-flying) stocks, but also a time to hunt for discounted opportunities. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) went from high-flying to discounted after the stock plunged 16.9% following its Q2 2023 earnings report. Since the company reaffirmed its guidance for the year, I looked a little deeper to assess whether TDC is an opportunity or a trap.

TDC’s drop erased nearly three months of gains shortly after a near 22-month high and a 70.6% year-to-date gain. With TDC shaved down to a 33.5% year-to-date gain with a valuation that looks much better than before, I think this sharp pullback is an opportunity. However, the opportunity will likely take time to pay off as investors start to look ahead for reassurances for what 2024 will bring.

Disappointment in Reassuring Guidance

I rely on inferences from the earnings conference call for insights into what disappointed investors so much to hit the reset button on TDC. The CEO’s introductory commentary was as bullish as can be. The CFO discussed some blips and bumps in performance but provided satisfactory or sufficient explanations, all couched in reassurances over 2023 guidance. So the nature of analyst questions provides the best clues.

The most striking observation came from an analyst who questioned the company over reaffirming guidance despite a strong first half of the year. The CFO responded that the company wants to be prudent given “the volatility of the macroeconomic environment.” Reminders of potential economic weakness in the future is enough to throw speed bumps in the way of a strong rally. If too many investors drew trend lines from a strong first half to increased guidance for the second half, then the stock price is indeed due for a cooling.

Here are some other potential points of disappointment that are not quite as compelling as the inferences on guidance:

Asia-Pacific And Japan (APJ) softness: These declines included a known wind down in China. Yet, TDC noted that strength in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) was more than enough to offset the APJ softness. Analysts on the conference call did not probe the numbers here. This lack of scrutiny makes me assume that they were well-prepared for this softness. The company’s earnings presentation shows a 3% year-over-year decline in revenue for APJ, which improves to a 2% gain in constant currency (CC) terms. Recurring revenue is 68% of revenue in APJ, the smallest share of Teradata’s regions. Cash Flow Linearity: Teradata referenced a difference from historical cash flow “linearity” – cash flow linearity is a consistent and predictable pattern of cash flow over time. This difference occurred from the timing of invoicing and incremental cash tax payments. Although the company reiterated cash flow guidance, analysts drilled into the cash flow dynamics. One analyst pointed out that current guidance implies “the strongest 4Q free cash flow, kind of as far back as I can track the data.” The CFO explained that based on days sales outstanding, the company expects a larger benefit to cash flow. Also, “we’ve got strength coming through our net income line, we’re also seeing a strong performance in working capital, as particularly also our deferred revenue benefit is higher and also our other assets and liabilities.” Analysts could worry that too many things have to go well to converge on hitting the high Q4 cash flow number. Moderation in Cloud Year-on-Year Growth Rate: The jump in Q4 cash flow contrasts with the company’s expectation for a moderation in its cloud year-on-year growth rate. Teradata faces tough comps because 80% of 2022 public cloud revenue came in the second half of the year, especially Q4. So whereas cash flow will not have linearity, cloud revenues will have linearity this time around. Growth Mix: The majority of Teradata’s growth in Q2 came from cloud expansions. Migrations were the second-largest growth driver. New logos (customers) are a low contributor. While the move to the cloud is a powerful technology imperative, Teradata’s growth would appear more promising if the company was experiencing a swell of new logos. Expansion and migration will carry just so far. The CFO reassured analysts that the current deal pipeline is robust enough to meet full year 2023 revenue guidance. The CEO expressed enthusiasm about the expansion of its VantageCloud Lake technology in 2024. Delayed displeasure at low growth rates: TDC’s expected year-over-year growth rates are modest. If analysts were waiting for major upside guidance, then the Q2 report would indeed be a major disappointment, since it all but ensures the company will not perform much better than guidance. From the earnings presentation: Public cloud ARR growth of 53% to 57% YoY

Total ARR growth of 6% to 8% YoY

Recurring revenue growth of 4% to 7% YoY

Total revenue growth of 1% to 4% YoY

Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.92 to $2.04 (non-GAAP EPS for 2022 was $0.35)

Free cash flow of $320 to $360 million ($403M in 2022) Gross Margins: Gross margins on a non-GAAP basis dropped to 61% from a 2-year peak of 64% in the previous quarter. Gross margins on recurring revenue sequentially fell from near a 2-year peak of 75% to 71%, one percentage point above the 2-year low. This is the second-lowest level over the last two years. TDC explained that this drop was normal seasonality.

Artificial Intelligence

What would a 2023 technology earnings report be without some reference to artificial intelligence? In this area, I see a lot of good news for Teradata and a reason to treat this post-earnings plunge as an opportunity.

Teradata recently announced Teradata VantageCloud Lake on Microsoft Azure, which is designed to increase the ability of customers to deploy and manage AI and machine learning (ML) within their businesses. The company’s acquisition of Stemma, a data catalogue solution with pioneering use of AI and ML, will be integrated into Teradata’s analytics platform to enhance data discovery and utilization. The CEO provided a short narrative about a global hospitality company that serves as an example of the practical application of its AI solutions.

One analyst questioned whether Teradata had access to enough (PhD level) talent to supply its AI initiatives. The CEO referenced over 20 years of data and analytics expertise as reassurance that the company has sufficient access to talent across its workforce and technology partners. Moreover, Teradata aims to “democratize artificial intelligence and data science so that you don’t need to be a data scientist to get the best or to deploy artificial intelligence or complex models.”

Further aspirational words from the CEO:

“At Teradata, we view AI as a part of the much broader strategic imperative that our platform already addresses…We believe Teradata is uniquely positioned to help them take advantage of AI to solve the most complex challenges and create massive enterprise business value. We see the promise of AI and gen AI as bringing in new opportunities to deliver brand new use cases, increased productivity and innovation. We’re excited to bring our complete cloud analytics and data platform for AI to help our customers generate that value.”

In other words, Teradata was ready for the AI wave long before generative AI became such a big deal this year.

No Disappointment in the Ratings

Quant ratings have pegged TDC at a buy for the last 4 months (with a short stint at strong buy). So far, they have held up despite the post-earnings plunge. Overall momentum, profitability, and growth, in that order, are the primary drivers for the positive rating. The average sell side rating is a buy, with half of analysts at a strong buy. While downgrades in the wake of Q2 earnings are possible, TDC enjoys well-deserved endorsements.

Conclusion: The Trade

The post-earnings plunge in TDC looks like an over-reaction without the context of expectations driven too high by a strong first half performance. From a technical perspective, TDC looks prepared for a test of its 200-day moving average (DMA) (the bluish line in the chart below). The selling is over-extended to the downside, but the pressure of negativity is high along with the volume.

The main potential near-term upside catalyst to stem the bleeding comes from Teradata’s stock repurchase program. The company’s free cash flow supports a relatively aggressive repurchase campaign: “we continue to take advantage of our strong balance sheet to repurchase shares, resulting in a return of 106% of our first half free cash flow to shareholders ahead of our annual target of at least 75%….We remain committed to returning at least 75% of free cash flow in 2023 via share repurchases.” Of course, the math here suggests the company will not buy as aggressively as it should in the coming months. Still, combine these repurchases with a more reasonable valuation – for example, price/sales fell from a 10-year high of 3.2 to 2.5 – and TDC becomes attractive to me as an investment in the future of the cloud.

TDC enjoyed a particularly strong uptrend after the Q1 earnings report in early May. (TradingView.com)

