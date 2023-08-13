Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Belite Bio, Inc (BLTE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 13, 2023 9:45 AM ETBelite Bio, Inc (BLTE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
139.88K Followers

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom Lin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Nathan Mata - Chief Scientific Officer

Hao-Yuan Chuang - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Basma Radwan - Leerink Partners

Jennifer Kim - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Yi Chen - HC Wainwright & Co, LLC

Bruce Jackson - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Belite Bio Q2 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all attendees are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentations. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded and a replay will be made available on the Belite Bio website following the conclusion of the event.

Before we begin, I'd like to bring your attention to the forward-looking statements slide. During this call, we may be making forward-looking statements, please refer to the language on this slide for further reference.

On today's call we have Tom Lin, Chairman and CEO; Nathan Mata, CSO; and Hao-Yuan Chuang, CFO.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to your host Tom Lin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Belite Bio. Please go ahead sir.

Tom Lin

Thank you, Sarah. Thank you everyone for taking the time to join this meeting. I'm Tom Lin, CEO of Belite Bio. I'll start off by giving the overview and the milestones we have achieved so far. So for those that are new to the Belite story, the drug that we are developing, Tinlarebant, is a novel once daily oral tablet designed to bind to serum retinol binding protein as a means to specifically reduce retinol delivery to the eye. This approach is intended to slow or halt the formation of toxic retinal derived byproducts, which are generated in the visual cycle and are implicated in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.