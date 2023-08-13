Dean Mitchell/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Cogent Communications' (NASDAQ:CCOI) Q2 2023 financial results reveal a company in rapid expansion mode. Boasting a GAAP EPS of $23.65 and a significant revenue of $239.81M, Cogent appears to be strategically positioned for sustained growth, as evidenced by both its impressive revenue figures and its recent spate of acquisitions. This analysis argues that, when you evaluate these recent earnings in conjunction with the company's history, strategy, and future projections, Cogent's stock represents a compelling investment opportunity for both growth and dividend-oriented investors.

Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., a key player in the global communications arena, offers services spanning continents from North America to Africa. With a diversified business model, they cater to sectors ranging from legal to healthcare and collaborate with a variety of industry entities. Their offerings differentiate between on-net for directly connected clients and off-net for those connected via other carriers. Established in 1999 with its headquarters in Washington, D.C., the company's operations include data centers and a focus on serving small to medium-sized businesses.

Cogent Communications' Q2 2023 Earnings Highlights

In my recent examination of Cogent’s Q2, a few key metrics stand out that shed light on the company’s recent trajectory and future aspirations. Overall, the data suggests a company in an aggressive growth phase, buttressed by strategic acquisitions and a forward-looking management.

For starters, the revenue growth figures are very telling. Corporate revenue, which clocked in at $111 million, showed an impressive 30.2% year-over-year rise, and equally noteworthy, the NetCentric segment, with its $87.6 million in revenue, expanded by 38.4% over the past year.

From a customer connection perspective, the consistency in growth is clear. Corporate customer connections have surged by 35.9% year-over-year. Their NetCentric counterparts aren’t far behind, registering a 31.6% YoY increase.

Delving deeper into Cogent’s corporate performance, investors will notice some key drivers behind these figures. The present-day corporate world is increasingly leaning into video conferencing, which necessitates superior capacity connections both internally and externally. Cogent, by strategically lowering bandwidth costs and broadening coverage, seems well poised to cater to this rising demand. Moreover, their focus on offering products with bi-directional, symmetric one gig and 10 gigabit interfaces is timely. This reflects in the trends of corporate customers who are seeking connections in carrier-neutral data centers, primarily for redundancy purposes and to support the ongoing remote work phenomenon.

Historically speaking, the NetCentric business, over an 18-year span, maintained a growth average of 9%. Interestingly, this was down to about 3% YoY just before the pandemic. But as global conditions changed, their growth soared to 26% YoY. Although there's been a slight regression, the current 11% YoY growth is still a remarkable uptick from the long-term average. Therefore, management’s projection for continued low double-digit growth in this segment seems plausible.

A glance at their enterprise customers reveals many belonging to the Fortune 500 bracket. This customer base, larger than Cogent’s regular corporate clientele, has been augmented by strategic acquisitions. These acquisitions haven’t just been about customer volume. They have provided Cogent with a rich asset pool, including substantial fiber network assets and invaluable right-of-way agreements.

CEO Dave Schaeffer offers an insightful perspective on the acquisitions. The acquisition process allowed Cogent to attain assets worth over $1 billion, something Schaeffer believes would’ve been virtually unfeasible to build independently. Adding to this, the company garnered a $700 million commitment from T-Mobile to counterbalance operating losses from the acquisitions. The staggered payment plan, with monthly installments spanning several years, bodes well for Cogent’s cash flow outlook.

One acquisition worth noting is that of Sprint’s assets, which brought Cogent 19,135 intercity route miles of owned dark fiber, augmenting their existing network and aiding in the conversion of technical facilities into data centers.

Cogent's Board of Directors, evidently recognizing the company’s financial strength and potential post these acquisitions, approved an increment in its quarterly dividend – from $0.935 to $0.945 per share. This is the 44th consecutive sequential boost, pointing to an annual growth of 4.4%.

Lastly, with the Sprint wireline business now under its umbrella, Cogent’s projections look ambitious yet grounded. They anticipate an annual revenue growth rate between 5% and 7%. EBITDA margin expansion is also projected to rise by approximately 100 basis points annually.

Their recent quarterly operating cash flow, standing at $82.7 million, a 130% sequential increase and a year-over-year hike of 140%, serves as a testament to the company's strong financial health and strategic prowess.

Performance

Over the medium-term span from 2015 to 2023, Cogent's price has nearly doubled, starting at USD 34.97 and closing at USD 65.97 demonstrating a compound growth rate of 11.13%, marginally outpacing the S&P 500 Index's rate of 10.66%.

Fast Graphs

When focusing on dividends, a 15.05% average growth rate over 8 years is no small achievement. The gradual increase in dividends per share, reaching a peak in FY 2022 with USD 3.555, reflects a strong, albeit oscillating, dividend growth strategy.

Lastly, the comparative growth against the S&P indicate a competitive edge, though the annualized ROR (w/o Div) of 7.66% compared to S&P's 9.43% suggests that Cogent may lag in non-dividend related growth.

Valuation

With a blended P/E of 246.06x, it's evident that the market has a high degree of confidence in Cogent's future earnings potential (see chart below). For reference, a P/E of 246.06x is considerably high, even in a market that sometimes rewards high growth tech stocks with elevated multiples. This high P/E is further underscored when compared with the historical norm for Cogent, which stands at a still-lofty 241.76x. The narrow gap between the current P/E and its historical norm suggests that this high valuation might not just be a short-term phenomenon or market over-exuberance; rather, it indicates a sustained belief in the company's long-term prospects.

Fast Graphs

On the topic of earnings, the data indicates an impressive adjusted earnings growth rate of 52.93% which is commendable for any company, let alone one operating in the highly competitive communication sector. I believe that that points to the effectiveness of Cogent's strategies, operations, and perhaps some competitive advantages that it might hold over its peers. The market, with its P/E equaling the growth rate (P/E=G) at 30.00x, seems to be pricing Cogent in a way that its earnings growth is recognized and adequately valued.

Looking at the dividend aspects, the yield of 5.64% is both generous and attractive, especially when juxtaposed with the stock's growth narrative. It means that while investors are betting on the company's growth, they're also being rewarded handsomely through consistent dividend payouts. The EPS yield at 0.41%, however, does signal that the company is plowing back a substantial portion of its earnings into its operations or future growth initiatives, rather than returning them to shareholders.

Risks & Headwinds

Turning back to the Q2 results, there is a discernible, albeit modest, contraction in legacy corporate revenue and customer connections, both sequentially and year-over-year. The EBITDA margin presents a more tangible concern, descending to 10.1% for the period. Sequentially, EBITDA shrank by $31.9 million, and on a year-over-year basis, it diminished by $34.3 million. Even a subtraction of the wireline business's negative impact leaves the legacy Cogent business's EBITDA growth looking rather insipid.

A scrutiny of the pricing landscape reveals a nuanced picture. Although the average price per megabit for the installed base edged up sequentially, it lost ground year-over-year by 4.6%. Even more pronounced is the year-over-year price decline of 31% for new customer contracts. Such pricing dynamics are not isolated occurrences, but may be tethered to broader market trends.

Lastly, the subject of foreign exchange (FX) impact on sequential revenues merits mentioning. Although projecting a positive inclination, the estimated values of about $500,000 sequentially and $2.3 million year-over-year are unlikely to command a major role in shaping Cogent's overall financial picture.

Rating: Strong Buy

Cogent Communications has demonstrated impressive growth in both revenue and customer connections, underpinned by strategic acquisitions and a forward-looking approach that aligns well with market trends. Despite a high P/E ratio and certain risks, the strong financial health, ambitious projections, and consistent dividend growth indicate potential for both short-term gains and long-term value.