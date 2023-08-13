Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Super Micro Computer: No Room For Disappointment

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
7.66K Followers

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer is obviously benefiting from the generative AI boom and its key partnership with NVDA, as demonstrated by its excellent FQ4'23 performance and FY2024 guidance.
  • Thanks to the robust consumer demand and non-cancelable / non-reschedulable orders, we believe the current correction is only temporary, with market analysts spooked by supply chain issues.
  • However, with inflated stock valuations and prices, it is also apparent that SMCI's upside potential is already pulled-forward, with no margin of safety.
  • Combined with the elevated short interest of 10.45%, we do not recommend anyone to add SMCI here, with traders and the management already taking their gains after the run up.
  • Depending on how market sentiments develop prior to NVDA's earnings call on August 23, 2023, we may see the SMCI stock remain volatile over the next two weeks.

Bear Market

DNY59

The AI Investment Thesis Is Promising, But SMCI's Valuations Has Been Overly Boosted

It seems that Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is the new hot stock in town, thanks to the generative AI boom and Nvidia's (

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
7.66K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD, MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 3:18 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.92K)
400 by EOY
b
biipodrasky
Today, 3:38 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20)
@FirstFIREWealth it will be $150 before attempting higher high. A great short
S
SirLiberte
Today, 3:16 PM
Comments (1.04K)
Excellent accurate article.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.