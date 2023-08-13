Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NewLake Capital Partners: Stay The Course

Aug. 13, 2023 12:45 PM ETNewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (NLCP)IIPR
And Value for All profile picture
2.02K Followers

Summary

  • NewLake Capital Partners remains a long-term investment opportunity in the growing pot stocks market.
  • Legislation progress and state actions are positive indicators for the cannabis industry.
  • NLCP's 2Q23 results show signs of stabilization and progress in resolving internal issues, making it an undervalued buy.

Close-up of natural pattern on cannabis leaf

Morsa Images

With the release of the 1H23 report, I am revisiting my original analysis on NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) published on this site in March. The long-term investment thesis hasn’t changed, and readers who wish to understand the

This article was written by

And Value for All profile picture
2.02K Followers
Finance Director. I work for a large-cap, EU-listed, consumer goods company. Passionate about everything concerning finance and, in particular, investing. I manage my portfolio. Current equity portfolio follows a buckets allocation strategy (as of 2023) that's about 50% ETF, 20% High Yield (including preferred shares), 20% DGI, and 10% high-conviction names (kind of bin collector for anything not fitting in the other two categories: spec growth, deep value, and special situations).At the ongoing assets progression rate, I am hopeful to retire from corporate life and turn to full-time investing within a decade. In the meantime, I will continue contributing to Seeking Alpha as a hobby and for self-development.I am a former semi-pro chess player, now at high risk of becoming a ski bum: that's why I tend not to write much during winter months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLCP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.