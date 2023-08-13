Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ford Motor Company (F) J.P. Morgan Auto Conference (Transcript)

Aug. 13, 2023 12:17 PM ETFord Motor Company (F), F.PC, F.PB, FPD
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) J.P. Morgan Auto Conference Call August 10, 2023 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Navin Kumar - Chief Executive Officer, Ford Pro

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan

Presentation

Ryan Brinkman

[Video being played]

Excellent. So with that fun intro; I'm very happy to have with us here Navin Kumar, the Chief Financial Officer of Ford Pro.

Navin has got some opening remarks. And then we'll engage in a chat.

Navin Kumar

Great. Thank you, Ryan, for the introduction. It's great to be here. Good morning, everyone.

So Ford Pro is an over $50 billion revenue business that builds on Ford's leadership in commercial vehicles and our long history of serving commercial customers with a one-stop shop of work-ready vehicles, software, services, charging and financing solutions that makes running fleets simpler and more productive every day. As you saw in the video, our customers are businesses of all sizes. They include trades like contractors, electricians, plumbers as well as larger enterprises, corporates, government and municipal fleets. We serve every industry, every vocation; and understand our customers' complex needs.

Our competitive advantages include our deep relationships with hundreds of thousands of customers across North America and Europe built over decades; our industry-leading commercial vehicle lineup, including key new models and an expanding electric vehicle portfolio; and the largest physical service network of any OEM brand, including specialized commercial dealerships, mobile service and an upfitter network of over 500 partners. And we are building on these moats by expanding into software solutions that lower total cost of ownership and improve uptime, unlocking significant value for our customers. And for Ford, this is higher-margin business that drives recurring revenue and loyalty.

So we are the market leader in commercial in North America and Europe. In the U.S., we have nearly 41% of

Comments

