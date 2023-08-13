Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (MYTAY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
139.88K Followers

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCPK:MYTAY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Diana Várkonyi - Head of Investor Relations

Darja Dodonova - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Darja Dodonova

[Call Starts Abruptly]

customer satisfaction. It is in this context that we strive to provide seamless connectivity and outstanding service.

To this end, we remained committed to network developments. We progressed our multi-year mobile network modernization program, aimed at upgrading and improving service quality while increasing capacity to meet escalating data demands, which are growing at a rate of 26% per annum. Furthermore, as the next phase in this program, from June 1, 2023, we expanded population-based outdoor 5G coverage to 60%, bringing the latest generation of mobile technology available to a broader customer base.

We also decided to make 5G access automatically available to our customers as part of a summer promotion, enabling almost 1 million customers with 5G capable devices to experience the benefits of 5G.

At the same time, demand for gigabit access remained strong, with over 1.3 million customers now connected to our gigabit network, an increase of 18% year-on-year. It is clear that networks enabling high-quality and high-capacity data are the most in demand and, as such, these investments are essential to future success.

To position ourselves as a truly future-proof, digital telecommunications company, it is essential not only to establish advanced networks but also to transform our internal and external operations, transitioning them into efficient, digitized and automated processes. Our efforts in this regard have already realized several tangible results.

For instance, our call center Artificial Intelligence, ‘Vanda’ by now handles over 20% of customer calls and chat messages. During the past quarter, we have also completed the review of our sales processes and implemented changes to improve and simplify our digital

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.