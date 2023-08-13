Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
139.88K Followers

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alaael-Deen Shilleh - Associate General Counsel

Larry Penn - Chief Executive Officer

Chris Smernoff - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Tecotzky - Co-Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Harter - Credit Suisse

Mikhail Goberman - JMP Securities

Crispin Love - Piper Sandler

Eric Hagen - BTIG

Matthew Erdner - JonesTrading

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Alaael-Deen Shilleh, Associate General Counsel. Sir, you may begin.

Alaael-Deen Shilleh

Thank you. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ from its beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections.

Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We strongly encourage you to review this information -- review information that we have filed with the SEC, including the earnings release, the Form 10-K and the Form 10-Q for more information regarding these forward-looking statements and any risks related risks and uncertainties.

Unless otherwise noted, statements made during this conference call are made as of the date of this call, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Joining me on the call

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.