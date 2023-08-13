Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Supremex, Inc. (SUMXF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 13, 2023 2:31 PM ETSupremex Inc. (SUMXF), SXP:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
139.89K Followers

Supremex, Inc. (OTCPK:SUMXF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stewart Emerson - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Francois Bolduc - Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Controller

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Lee - Canaccord Genuity

Ahmad Shaath - Beacon Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Supremex Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Before turning the meeting over to management, please be advised that this conference call will contain statements that are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Stewart Emerson, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Stewart Emerson

Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for this discussion of the financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Our press release reporting these results was published earlier this morning. It can also be found in the Investors section of our website at www.supremex.com, along with our MD&A and financial statements. These documents will be available on SEDAR as well. We also posted a presentation supporting this conference call on our website.

Let me remind you that all figures expressed on today's call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. I'm joined today by Francois Bolduc, Supremex's new Chief Financial Officer. Francois joined us in early July and brings more than 25 years of experience as a financial executive with large private and public companies. We are very pleased to have him on board, as the company will benefit from his leadership skills and expertise

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.