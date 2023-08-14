Coming Soon: Epic REIT Rally

gustavofrazao/iStock via Getty Images

Far too often, investors think of REITs as income-only investments.

To be sure, REITs are income-oriented investments.

To maintain REIT status, they have to pay out at least 90% of their net income to shareholders as dividends.

Generally speaking, that leads to high dividend yields.

Yet, that doesn’t mean that they don’t provide strong capital gains…and therefore, total returns with market beating potential as well.

Sure, there are certainly market conditions where you would expect the vast majority - if not all - of your returns from certain REITs to come from their dividend yields.

But, that’s not the world we’re living in today.

Recent share price weakness in this sector has driven valuations on many of my favorite REITs down to levels where we’re seeing very attractive margins of safety.

Another word for margin of safety is: Discount.

Anytime a stock is trading at a significant discount to its fair value it becomes much more than a dividend stock.

It’s a value play at that point as well.

And that means that its total return potential is enhanced due to the power of multiple expansion via mean reversion when the market realizes its folly and corrects its valuation error.

I believe that the poor sentiment surrounding REITs today will allow investors to have their cake and eat it too when it comes to both passive income and strong capital appreciation over the coming years.

Interest Rate Fears Are Overblown

Why are REITs down in the first place?

In a phrase: Rising interest rates.

Because of their income-oriented nature, REIT prices are sensitive to interest rates.

At a very basic level, the higher the “risk-free” rates rise on things like short-term Treasury notes or high-quality money market funds, the demand for REITs (which are risk assets) falls.

And I suppose the comparison between high-yielding equities like REITs and lower-risk options in the fixed income space can make sense for certain investors who are 100% focused on safe, reliable passive income in the present.

But, for the vast majority of investors, we’re talking about an apples to oranges comparison here.

You see, although many people view bond yields as risk free, these are not perfect investments.

For instance, anyone buying long-duration bonds during the last couple of years has been crushed.

The Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF (EDV) is down by 21.56% during the last 12 months, alone.

And yes, these shares will rebound when the Fed pivots dovish and interest rates begin to fall… but you know what coiled spring will likely see even stronger upside?

REITs

Why, you ask?

Because blue-chip REITs offer relatively stable high yields and growing fundamentals which will propel their share prices higher over the long term.

This is why equities outperform fixed income assets by a wide margin over any long period of time.

I’ll touch upon the benefits of rising fundamentals here in a moment, but before I do, I would like to highlight why I’m not overly bullish on short-term bonds either.

While it’s true that short-term treasuries and money market funds offer attractive yields in the 5% area these days, it’s important to note that those yields aren’t permanent.

Historically speaking, we’ve never seen a Federal Reserve engineer a soft landing with a hawkish rate cycle.

That isn’t to say that it’s impossible to do.

Maybe Jerome Powell and his crew will thread the needle perfectly here. But looking at the data, it would be an unlikely feat.

With that in mind, there’s a good chance that the moves that the Fed has made to reduce inflation (rapidly raising interest rates) will eventually lead to a recession.

When this occurs their most likely course of action will be to cut rates to help spur economic growth.

And when that happens the yields on short-term bonds (and therefore, money market funds) will fall.

The way I see it, your guess is as good as mine when it comes to the timing of major macro shifts like that.

Market timing is a fool’s errand.

But the problem is, regardless of what type of bonds you’re interested in owning, it requires accurate market timing to do really well in the bond space.

I’m not interested in trying to time the macro stuff; doing so is impossible to do on a consistent basis.

Instead, I’d much rather focus on the fundamentals associated with individual stocks.

Those numbers are more predictable and objective.

And that leads me to my biggest issue with bonds as passive income vehicles…

Their lack of growing fundamentals (sales, earnings, cash flows, etc.) means that their yields are static (at best) over the long term.

Even if you plan on owning a bond to maturity and collecting the static yield that you originally locked in… its static nature means that you’re losing to inflation.

Every year the purchasing power of that yield is being eroded away by inflationary impacts and that’s the last thing that retirees want to see.

When you’re someone who relies on your passive income stream to fund your lifestyle expenses in retirement, you need to know that you’re not going to outlive your money and that inflation isn’t going to lower the quality of your retirement as time moves on.

To me, the easiest way to do that is to own stocks that grow their dividends, year in and year out…

These annual dividend raises project your purchasing power.

And if you build a portfolio that offers annual dividend growth that's greater than inflation, then your quality of life can improve over time (by doing nothing more than simply buying and holding blue chip stocks).

The reliably increasing dividends that many blue-chip stocks (and REITs) pay is based upon the underlying growth that stocks generate over the long term.

And with that being said, let’s take a look at one of my favorite blue-chip REITs as an example of a company that is known for reliable fundamental growth, predictable dividend growth, and that trades at significant discounts to our fair value estimate, meaning that shares offer investors tremendous upside potential as well.

Realty Income (O)

Realty income isn’t just one of my favorite REITs… it’s probably the best example I can think of right now to make this bullish argument when it comes to stocks versus bonds in today’s market environment.

Today O shares yield 5.23%.

That’s pretty close to the 5.38% yield that is currently attached to the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL).

Looking at these two yields I can hear a chorus of people right now saying,

“Why should I own O when I can get more “risk-free” yield with BIL?”

And once again, the answer is simple: O offers organic growth whereas BIL does not.

Yes, there are inherent risks that come along with owning equities. They’re risk assets. And no dividend is ever 100% guaranteed.

But when it comes to dividend safety it doesn’t get much better than Realty Income.

Last month O declared its 637th consecutive monthly dividend.

That means that this company has been making monthly dividend payments for more than 53 years.

Realty Income has been a publicly-traded company since 1993 and its management team has provided investors with dividend raises during every year since.

Source: O Q2 ER Presentation

Currently, O is on a 30-year annual dividend increase streak.

The company’s five-year dividend growth rate is 3.73%... nearly twice the Fed’s annual inflation target of ~2%.

Yes, I know, during today’s abnormally high inflation environment O’s dividend growth has not protected one’s passive income stream from erosion. However, the last CPI print was 3.2%, and over the long term, I suspect that O will continue to do what is has throughout the past, which is improve investors’ lives with annual dividend growth.

Looking ahead, I believe O will continue to provide ~4% annual dividend growth to shareholders.

Therefore, if we look at the stock’s current annual dividend of $3.07/share and attempt to model that out five years into the future, we arrive at a ~$3.70/share annual payment in 2028… which would represent a 6.31% yield relative to today’s share price of $58.62.

That’s ~1% higher than BIL’s current yield and from there, it’s likely that O’s dividend payments would only rise higher and higher.

And, as I said in the introduction here, at this price point O investors get to have their cake and eat it too when it comes to both yield and capital appreciation.

After selling off by 8.12% on a year-to-date basis, O shares are trading with a blended P/AFFO ratio of just 14.78x.

On a forward basis (using the current $4.00 AFFO consensus for 2023) O is trading with a P/AFFO multiple of 14.65x (on the chart below, I’ve highlighted this with a pink line).

FAST Graphs

As you can see on the chart above, today’s multiple is one of the lowest that Realty Income has seen during the last couple of decades.

Historically, shares have only traded for cheaper valuations during the crashes associated with recessions.

During the worst COVID-19 crash O shares dipped down to the 13x area. And during the Great Recession we saw O trading down to the 9x area.

But, these were unique historical events and overall, O shares are very cheap today compared to their historical averages.

O’s blended and forward P/AFFO multiples are well below their 5, 10, and 15-year average P/AFFO multiples of 19.17x, 18.86x, and 17.82x, respectively.

And even in today’s high interest rate environment, O continues to grow its fundamentals.

The company has posted two solid quarters thus far during 2023 and management continues to stick with its positive growth guidance.

During its recent Q2 report, O posted 2% same-store rent growth, 3% AFFO growth, raised its investment guidance by $1 billion for the year, and raised its normalized FFO guidance range from $4.05-$4.15 to $4.07-$4.15.

In a totally rational world this positive fundamental growth should result in higher dividends and higher share prices.

Yet, the market is rarely rational (in the short term, at least). It’s largely driven by fear and greed in the moment and right now, the threat of further rate increases has spooking investors.

But on the flip side, as soon as the Fed turns dovish, greed will take over and investors will flock back into these shares.

So, why wait?

I’d much rather buy shares of a blue chip REIT like O when they’re beaten down as opposed to chasing momentum and waiting for them to soar.

Right now I believe that investors buying O are receiving a margin of safety of approximately 17%.

Our fair value estimate on O shares right now is $70.30.

This essentially equates to a 17.5x multiple on our 2023 AFFO expectations (a slight discount to the long-term average here, which we believe is warranted due to the uncertainties involved with predicting the future just a couple of quarters out).

Because of this ~17% discount, if O were to rally back to our fair value target, investors buying shares today would receive gains of 19.92% on their position.

When you add in the stock’s 5.2% yield to that equation you’re looking at a near-term total return potential of ~25%.

Short-term bond ETFs can’t compete with this total return outlook.

Conclusion

This is just one example of a blue-chip REIT that offers a compelling bull case from an income oriented and a total return perspective in today’s market.

We track 100-plus REITs (and BDCs, MLPs, homebuilders, and asset managers) on our tool systems and spreadsheets and after the REIT sector’s recent sell-off there are dozens of other opportunities just like this one.

Simply put, this is one of the best times to be buying REITs that I’ve seen throughout my investing career.

I believe that the sector will see a massive bounce back rally whenever the Fed pivots… and until then, I’m very content to accumulate shares with abnormally high dividend yields and abnormally low valuation multiples.

Buying when others are fearful is a great way to outperform over the long-term and I think that’s exactly what brave REIT investors are setting themselves up to experience with their actions today.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.