Coming Soon: Epic REIT Rally

Aug. 14, 2023 7:00 AM ETO8 Comments
Brad Thomas
Summary

  • REITs offer both income and capital gains potential, contrary to common belief.
  • Recent share price weakness in the REIT sector has created attractive buying opportunities.
  • Blue-chip REITs like Realty Income offer stable high yields, growing fundamentals, and significant upside potential.
Coming Soon

gustavofrazao/iStock via Getty Images

Far too often, investors think of REITs as income-only investments.

To be sure, REITs are income-oriented investments.

To maintain REIT status, they have to pay out at least 90% of their net income to shareholders as dividends.

Generally speaking, that leads

Brad Thomas
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

ConnorGraham
Today, 8:07 AM
Long O, Thanks Brad!
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 8:07 AM
Have we already left the times of interest rate increases and higher inflation rates behind us?

Temporarily maybe yes, but in the long term probably no.

"Optimism About Inflation May Be Premature"

mises.org/...

This in turn would mean that this REIT bear market could be followed by a recovery followed by another second part of the future REIT bear market. Thinking far ahead.

Long $O

Created by the Fed and circulated for decades, fiat money was the regular exchange of something (productive created goods) for nothing (fiat money with no intrinsic value). This is not without consequences.

This creates boom and bust cycles.

This in turn has led to widespread misallocations within the economic ecosystem. This will have to be broken down again over several years with more or less pain. That certainly doesn't happen overnight. It would be very naive to believe that.

Until then, buying income-generating assets that are offered at a discount might be a pretty wise move.

Or in other words. Buying a nice dividend income for less than it's actually worth. Wonderful.
Arizona Native
Today, 7:59 AM
Thanks for the update. Definitely happy holding O.
jimk2lawyer
Today, 7:28 AM
The wife and I have both owned $O for years. The key here is buy right and let the monthly pay dividends compound the returns.

Since late May of this year $58 has been a key level. I'm tempted to project anything under $60 but, though the Fed currently has a 90% or so chance of leaving rates unchanged at its September meeting, they could always jawbone short rates with hawkish commentary.

$58 seems to be first support and if that breaks then $55 is a much stronger support level. Absent a big market pullback either level is likely to be good for those investors with a six month or longer time horizon.
Rick Rocket
Today, 7:10 AM
Very long O!!
MrEric
Today, 7:08 AM
2 thumbs up!
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:15 AM
@MrEric 👍👍

Check out my weekend blog: seekingalpha.com/...

Have a great week!
