Wheaton Precious Metals: Penasquito Strike Likely To Weigh On H2 Earnings

Aug. 13, 2023 8:40 PM ETWheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), WPM:CA
Summary

  • Wheaton Precious Metals had a mediocre Q2 report, with revenue and cash flow down year-over-year, impacted by lower production from multiple silver assets, plus Minto and 777 on C&M.
  • The Penasquito strike has created uncertainty for H2 sales and earnings, with this being the company's top silver streaming asset and nearly half of Q3 production already lost.
  • A second development project with PMPAs in Wheaton's stable looks to be delayed, with Curipamba looking like it will struggle to meet its previous first concentrate production timeline.
  • In this update, we'll look at whether this uncertainty and the recent negative developments are priced into the stock and how big of an impact Penasquito is for WPM.

Stack gold bars for making merit and casting Buddha statue were placed in a mess.

surachetsh

We're more than halfway through the Q2 Earnings Season for the precious metals sector and the results have been mediocre on balance, with higher operating costs and lower than planned production partially offsetting the record gold price enjoyed in the

This article was written by

Taylor Dart
27.52K Followers
