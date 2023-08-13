Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Diageo: A Boring Business With A Premium Future Ahead

Aug. 13, 2023 9:26 PM ETDiageo plc (DEO), DGEAF
Engineered Quality Investments profile picture
131 Followers

Summary

  • Diageo is the largest holding and distributor of alcoholic beverages, with a diverse portfolio of renowned brands.
  • The company is focused on premiumization and expanding its presence in fast-growing segments like tequila.
  • Diageo aims to gain market share in the highly fragmented alcoholic beverages market through disciplined capital allocation and strategic acquisitions.
  • I rate DEO stock as a hold as it trades at a fair price.

Still life. pour or whiskey in to glass

OlegEvseev

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) (OTCPK:DGEAF) is the biggest holding and distributor of alcoholic beverages. For instance, some of its more renowned brands are Johnnie Walker, Don Julio, Tanqueray, Guinness, Baileys, J&B, and Smirnoff. The overall sentiment about the consumer staples market isn't the best, and the stock underperformed

This article was written by

Engineered Quality Investments profile picture
131 Followers
I am an Industrial Engineering student and an incoming Investments Intern at a Hedge Fund. I am also an analyst/portfolio manager at the UPV Investment Club. Every article shared on Seeking Alpha is self-created and is not related to the fund and club's thoughts. My investment style is based on businesses of the highest quality that can stand sustainable growth, and generate free cash flow and great returns on capital for long periods. I am long-term focused only. I am interested in all types of markets, not just tech.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.