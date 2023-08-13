Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zillow: The Rebound Story Is Alive And Well

Aug. 13, 2023 9:27 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z)1 Comment
Gary Alexander profile picture
26.41K Followers

Summary

  • Zillow stock has performed well despite the downward trend in the housing market, with shares up over 60% year to date.
  • The company's real estate data platform is outperforming brokers and agents, and its Zillow Rentals segment is seeing significant growth.
  • Z has the potential to expand its monetizable services and has a strong balance sheet with substantial cash reserves.

Entrance to 535 Mission street office building, San Francisco

Sundry Photography

So far this earnings season, despite strong earnings beats most of the stock reactions have been to the downside. Amid persistently high market multiples, Wall Street has expected nothing less than perfection.

One rare bright spot is Zillow (

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
26.41K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of Z either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Seeburto
Yesterday, 9:49 PM
Premium
Comments (3.76K)
I admit I am surprised at that chart.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.