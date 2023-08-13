Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Plug Power: Execution And Margin Issues Continue To Escalate

Aug. 13, 2023
Henrik Alex profile picture
16.06K Followers

Summary

  • Last week, Plug Power reported another set of abysmal quarterly results with escalating execution and margin issues while the remaining liquidity is depleting quickly.
  • The company's much-touted electrolyzer segment suffered a major setback with sales declining by over 80% and backlog decreasing by more than 20% on a sequential basis.
  • Performance of the core material handling operations continues to deteriorate with renewed GenDrive reliability issues and a very weak Fueling segment performance pressuring consolidated gross margin.
  • Construction of additional hydrogen plants is delayed by at least six months. Despite a number of delays, the Georgia plant has not yet commenced liquid green hydrogen production.
  • Given ongoing execution issues, overly aggressive financial projections, and deteriorating liquidity, investors should remain on the sidelines until management lines up new financing and finally starts delivering upon its ambitious targets.

Green Hydrogen renewable energy production facility - green hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility

Note:

I have covered Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After the close of Wednesday's regular session, Plug Power reported another set of abysmal quarterly

This article was written by

Comments (3)

Jack.Bolander profile picture
Jack.Bolander
Yesterday, 10:42 PM
Comments (3.3K)
I keep hearing "Next Quarter will be better", but there is always an excuse or problem. The Georgia facility continues to represent PLUG's inability to execute, operationally and financially.

Georgia demonstrates that PLUG is not really ready for prime time in the Alt Fuels world, but what concerns me most of all are the costs.
The cost of the facility. The cost of the electrolyzers . The cost of the hydrogen.

A lot of early interest will quickly disappear if Hydrogen retails for $12.00 -$20.00 per kg.
h
hqclark
Yesterday, 10:12 PM
Comments (264)
Hang this barber the story for a decade only know they are making over a billion dollars a year and we’re on the cusp of a global revolution in energy? I trust Amazon and Walmart and countries more than any single person on SA, sorry not sorry. Sell calls against this POS until it’s not a POS anymore, stay hard!
k
knoxmarlow
Yesterday, 10:03 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.39K)
Several years ago, I crossed paths with a private company with broadly parallel ambitions. Basically, raise a bunch of capital to develop a flux capacitor (see Back to the Future) and save the world … even if the unit economics didn’t work.

PLUG is going a similar route. Management will burn a lot of capital and run the various business segments into bankruptcy. Not sure that this business has anything valuable that others won’t be able to replicate with more durable capital and better managers.

Thanks for the update 👍🏻
