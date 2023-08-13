Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ardmore Shipping: An Improving Market And A Probable Special Dividend

Summary

  • Ardmore Shipping's 2Q 2023 financial results were lower than expected due to higher refinery maintenance, impacting demand for product tankers.
  • 3Q 2023 financial results are expected to be weaker than 2Q 2023 due to lower TCE rates and refinery outages.
  • Despite these expectations, the product tanker market outlook is in favor of Ardmore, and TCE rates are likely to increase in the future.
  • Higher European product imports, higher Chinese product exports, and changed trading patterns may increase tonne-mile demand.
  • Ardmore's Board of Directors might decide to pay a special dividend in the following quarters.

Aerial view of chemical tanker waiting for loading

Lisa-Blue

Ardmore Shipping's (NYSE:ASC) 2Q 2023 fleet TCE per day, and adjusted earnings were significantly lower than my expectation (see my previous article on Ardmore) as higher-than-normal refinery maintenance in May and June 2023 hurt the demand for

SM Investor focuses on medium to long-term investments, analyzing companies' financial metrics such as cash flow, growth, and valuation. As financial analysts with real market education and experience, we cover diversified portfolios including growth and value equities, and dividend stocks (including IREITs and RICs). Our approach involves using diversified value investing strategies to identify profitable companies with strong financials and low risks at bargain prices.It is important to note that SM Investor has a partnership with Sara Vaez, a financial analyst who holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from Illinois State University, USA. This collaboration enhances our analysis by incorporating economic factors and their impact on companies' operations and financials.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

V
Vaalue
Yesterday, 10:46 PM
Premium
Comments (625)
Good article...Long ASC, INSW, and GNK in the shipping sector...
