Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:CCCS) when I wrote about it the last time, as I expected multiples to continue climbing up to 20x forward EBITDA as the business continues to perform. Based on my current outlook and analysis of CCCS, I recommend a buy rating. I expect CCCS to continue growing as guided and the margin to expand modestly for the reasons mentioned below. While I did not model growth acceleration, I do see a possibility for it as I see a lot of potential for CCCS investments in AI after hearing management talk about it during the call.

Review

The $211.7 million in revenue and $80.9 million in EBITDA that CCCS reported for 2Q23 were both higher than the $209 million and $78 million that were expected. In addition, other key performance indicators also soared. The consistency and durability of the business model is reflected in the fact that CCCS continues to print 99% gross retention, for instance. Elsewhere, CCCS continues to gain traction in cross/up-selling which can be seen by the net dollar retention of 107%, which is up from 106% in the previous two quarters.

In this analysis, I focused on two growth drivers that should sustain CCCS's expansion over the long term. The first catalyst is the Parts segment. Management claims that more than 4,500 parts suppliers use the CCCs network and that 13 of the top 15 automotive OEMs use the CCCs network to move around 15% of industry parts volumes. Despite the fact that this only accounts for 5% of the company's revenue right now, I believe it has the potential to become a sizable growth contributor in the future. Management cited a revenue opportunity of $200 million, which implies a revenue increase of 5x using the implied revenue from 2Q23 ($211.7 million * 5% * 4 = $42 million). My optimism stems from the fact that the average number of broken car parts per repair went from 10 in 2018 to 13 in 2022, a trend I anticipate will only accelerate as vehicles become ever more complex. Macrotrends, such as inflation and growing supply chain complexity, further highlight the need to digitize the parts ordering procedure.

But underlying this was really the fact that in 2018 we had 10.1 parts per collision repair and in 2022, that has increased to 13.1 parts." - 2Q23 call

The investment in AI is the next growth catalyst after the Parts segment. So far, management has put a lot of money into AI. To recap what I mentioned previously, CCCS has around $1 trillion in historical claims data and collects around 500 billion car photos a year. These data are the competitive advantage of any AI system as they provide the necessary input to drive everything else, and I am very optimistic about the use cases that have been mentioned by management. For instance, according to the call, Estimate STP is an AI-based estimating solution for insurers that can pre-populate a full line-level repair estimate on a qualified claim in seconds using photos from a mobile phone. So far, Estimate STP has seen encouraging uptake (roughly 30% of claims), and I anticipate this number to grow as CCCS broadens the product's use cases to encompass both insurance company and repair shop inspections. This will allow all inspection channels to take advantage of this technology, which, in my opinion, has the potential to significantly increase the volume of claims processed by the platform. The new computer vision technology for casualty claims developed by management also deserves a highlight. This solution utilizes photographs to foretell possible injuries from a collision. Since this helps insurance companies spot risk earlier in the claims process, it should gain popularity quickly.

Valuation

Author's work

I believe CCCS can continue growing as guided. I have modestly increased the growth outlook for FY24 and FY25 to reflect FY23 guidance, and margins will reach 42% in FY25. The improved margin outlook reflects my bullish take on CCCS investments in AI that will improve margins. Previously, I mentioned that if CCCS can continue to drive growth with strong underlying metrics (which it did), valuation should rerate to its historical average of 20x forward EBITDA, and it did so shortly after my previous update. I expect CCCS to continue trading at this multiple moving forward.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, my recommendation remains a buy for CCCS due to the potential catalysts ahead that could accelerate its growth. With strong 2Q23 results surpassing expectations, CCCS's robust business model is evident through impressive indicators like 99% gross retention and 107% net dollar retention. Two primary growth drivers stand out: the Parts segment, which could become a significant revenue contributor, and the investment in AI, leveraging historical claims data and photos for innovative solutions. I anticipate CCCS to continue growing as projected, with improved margins supported by AI investments.