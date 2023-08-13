Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Energy Transfer LP: Best In Class At A Discount

Aug. 13, 2023 11:06 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)1 Comment
MJ Investing profile picture
489 Followers

Summary

  • Energy Transfer LP is a consistent and expanding company that rewards shareholders with cash distributions.
  • The company's strong business model in natural gas transportation and storage positions it for solid returns and market growth.
  • The recent strategic acquisition of Lotus Midstream Operations is expected to enhance ET's financial performance and offset any dilution of common shares.

High voltage substation under sunset

bjdlzx

Investment Summary

Consistent, expanding, and discounted are all things I would be describing Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) as right now. The company has proven itself to be best-in-class in terms of growth and the cash it distributes to shareholders. Just

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
489 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

metal27 profile picture
metal27
Yesterday, 11:43 PM
Comments (1.78K)
Twice you said ET is "...10% below the sector and with FCF which is a highlight of the business its 26% below the sector." Explain, please--what sector and what are these percents of?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.