Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Meta Dilemma: Great Business, Questionable Spending

Aug. 13, 2023 11:30 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)
Ash Anderson profile picture
2.54K Followers

Summary

  • Meta's recent earnings were mostly positive, with consistent growth in Daily Active Users and an uptick in Monthly Active People.
  • Reality Labs, Meta's venture in virtual reality, is facing challenges with declining revenues and high expenditures.
  • Meta's strengths lie in software, and its future strategy should focus on its flagship products to increase cash flow margins.

Business man using VR goggle

MangoStar_Studio/iStock via Getty Images

I initially wanted to write this article with a more positive title. Although I'm still optimistic about the stock and very bullish on Meta's (NASDAQ:META) future, today I need to discuss the company's recent earnings.

Yes, the

This article was written by

Ash Anderson profile picture
2.54K Followers
I am a Software Engineer by trade and an avid market participant. Traditionally a long-only investor, I use home-grown software to find the best companies at the best prices. My investment philosophy is primarily high-quality firms. Firms that hold a significant advantage in their market, or demonstrate the ability to get to the peak. Software is my area of expertise, so my writing will frequently cover those in that sector. I also cover stocks that I consider to be high-quality, and investable that are outside the software world.Fans of video, please check out my YouTube channel where I also cover finance and stock research at youtube.com/ashanderson1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.