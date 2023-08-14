Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple's Vision Pro May Transform Unity Into An Industry Leader

Aug. 14, 2023 12:16 AM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT
PropNotes profile picture
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • Unity's inclusion in Apple's Vision Pro headset solidifies its position as the go-to platform for developers creating immersive experiences for mixed reality.
  • Unity's revenue growth has been strong, driven by the increasing popularity of real-time 3D content.
  • The integration with Apple's ecosystem could lead to significant financial gains for Unity, including increased revenue from developer seats and a larger addressable ads market.

Apple Unveils New Products At Its Worldwide Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan

Unity (NYSE:U), a leading real-time 3D development platform, is poised to become an industry leader with the release of Apple's (AAPL) Vision Pro headset. The headset will natively include support for Unity-made projects, making it the

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
1.48K Followers
Markets are complicated. We make them simple. Give us a follow and check your email to get started with our high probability ideas and unique analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in U over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.