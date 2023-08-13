Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 13, 2023 11:41 PM ETExpensify, Inc. (EXFY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
139.89K Followers

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Anu Muralidharan - COO

David Barrett - CEO

Ryan Schaffer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Jester - BMO

Ryan Schaffer

Hello, and welcome to the Q2 2023 Expensify Earnings Call. We're excited to have everyone here today and excited to share with you all the information that we have.

First, on the call today we have myself, Ryan Schaffer, the Chief Financial Officer at Expensify, and we also have our Chief Operations Officer, Anuradha Muralidharan, on the call. Before we get started, let's hear some disclaimers.

Operator

Before we begin, please note that all the information presented on today's call is unaudited. And during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in the earnings release that we issued today, along with the comments on this call, are made only as of today and will not be updated as actual events unfold.

Please refer to today's press release and our filings with the SEC for a detailed discussion of the risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made today.

Please also note that on today's call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. While we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information for investors, the presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to today's press release or the investor presentation for a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.