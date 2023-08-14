Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TJX Companies Q2 Earnings Preview: Looking For Improvement In The HomeGoods Unit

Aug. 14, 2023 1:48 AM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)
Summary

  • The TJX Companies reports fiscal Q2 results on Wednesday, August 16th.
  • Ahead of earnings, shares have outperformed related peers and are up over 30% during the past year.
  • Their off-price offerings to consumers, as well as faster-than-expected margin recovery are two factors that have contributed to the outperformance thus far.
  • The potential for higher freight costs in the coming months and the pending restart in student loan repayments are two potential headwinds that could impact the full-year outlook.
  • I, nevertheless, remain bullish on TJX stock and see a continued path higher to $100/share.

TJ Maxx"s Parent Company Reports Quarterly Earnings

Chip Somodevilla

Shares in The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) have outperformed over the past year due in part to consumer trade down, as detailed in my prior coverage on the stock. With their outperformance in mind, are shares a buy

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

