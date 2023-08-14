Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wynn Resorts: Strategic Withdraw From Digital Gaming

Aug. 14, 2023 2:37 AM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)PENN, CZR, MGM
Scouting Stocks profile picture
Scouting Stocks
175 Followers

Summary

  • Wynn Resorts has decided to pull back from the online gaming market due to low profitability and slower growth compared to its brick-and-mortar operations.
  • The company's core business has shown resilience and growth, with a significant increase in revenue and a turn towards profitability.
  • While a solid business the current valuation doesn't provide enough upside for us and we list it as a 'Hold'

night view of Macau

Jui-Chi Chan

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), a brand synonymous with opulence and top-tier entertainment, ventured into the dynamic world of online gaming through WynnBET, seeking to replicate their offline success in the burgeoning digital arena. Recently they announced their pullback in that

This article was written by

Scouting Stocks profile picture
Scouting Stocks
175 Followers
With a background in Manufacturing Engineering within the Aerospace industry, I've shifted my focus to penning comprehensive analysis across multiple sectors. I take pleasure in creating and dissecting systems. By leveraging a unique combination of Python-based custom tools and a wide range of information sources, I strive to pinpoint stocks that yield greater reward for each unit of risk

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.