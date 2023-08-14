tracielouise

We're more than halfway through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and while the results have been mixed overall, Triple Flag (NYSE:TFPM) has bucked the trend with another record quarter across several metrics. These records included quarterly revenue and cash flow, and the company also rewarded shareholders with a dividend increase to $0.21 annualized ($0.0525 per quarter), its second consecutive increase since going public in 2021. However, it's worth noting that these records were despite a mediocre quarter on balance from its core-4 assets, suggesting even better results on deck when sales recover from these assets (excluding Fosterville where grades are in steady decline). Let's take a closer at the results below:

Hope Bay Mineralization (1.0% NSR held by TFPM) (TMac Resources)

Q2 Results

Triple Flag released its Q2 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~26,600 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], a new record for the company which marginally edged out its previous record set in Q1 2023. This strong performance was helped by another solid quarter from its Other category of smaller assets (~4,600 GEOs vs. ~1,300 GEOs in Q2 2022), a better quarter from Buritica (~1,400 GEOs), a better quarter from Northparkes (~4,600 GEOs), and higher contributions from the ATO Mine in Mongolia (~2,800 GEOs vs. ~2,600 GEOs). The higher production at these assets helped to offset lower contributions from Fosterville which saw declining grades on a year-over-year basis and Cerro Lindo which saw lower production after a weaker Q1 and Q2 due to rainfall related to Cyclone Yaku (affected mine development due to brief shutdown).

Triple Flag - Quarterly GEO Sales (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The good news is that Cerro Lindo should see better performance in H2 from the ~11,500 GEOs contributed year-to-date, and Northparkes should have a better Q4 and FY2024 coming up with mining equipment heading to the higher-grade E31 Pit. Meanwhile, although the La Colorada stream didn't contribute much in Q2 2023 due to ventilation constraints, it should perform better next year, a positive for Triple Flag's gold stream at the Mexican Mine. Finally, it's worth noting that Beta Hunt also had a solid quarter and contributed ~1,400 GEOs (its second decline was completed on schedule and budget), and production at this asset should improve further next year as well solid progress on its planned expansion to 2.0 million tonne per annum mining rates at Beta Hunt.

Triple Flag - Quarterly GEOs by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given the benefit of a record average realized gold price ($1,976/oz) and higher contributions across the board, Triple Flag enjoyed record revenue of $52.6 million, up 44% year-over-year with a benefit from its well-timed and attractively priced Maverix acquisition. Meanwhile, it reported record operating cash flow of $40.9 million ($0.20) in Q2 2023. In addition, the company reported industry-leading asset margins of 91% and ended the quarter with just ~202 million shares after opportunistic buybacks completed in the quarter. This has set the company up to generate over $150 million in cash flow this year in what should be another record across the board for the company.

Asset margin is defined as gross profit [+] depletion [+] non-cash cost of sales related to prepaid gold interests.

Triple Flag - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Recent Developments

Outside of more impressive exploration results at Beta Hunt (Fletcher Shear Zone) and Hope Bay (Doris and Madrid), we saw some other developments in the portfolio. These included the purchase of a 2.5% NSR for $15.0 million on Allied Gold's Agbaou Project in Cote d'Ivoire, with the asset backed by strong leadership with the former Yamana team. For those unfamiliar, Allied Gold's new Chairman & CEO is Peter Marrone (Yamana), its President is Daniel Racine (Yamana), and its Chief Operating Officer will stay in place, Basie Maree, who was formerly GM of Africa at Barrick (GOLD) and Head of Metallurgy at AngloGold (AU). The other positive development worth noting is that Fosterville has finally been cleared of restrictions that were leading to reduced mining rates due to not being able to operate surface fans from midnight to 6 AM. Not only will this benefit production at Fosterville but it will likely improve Agnico Eagle's sentiment surrounding this asset, with it no longer butting heads with the EPA over insignificant low-level frequency noise.

From a financial standpoint, the company has repurchased ~912,000 shares year-to-date at a price of ~US$14.30, repaid $20 million on its credit facility, and still boasts significant liquidity. This is encouraging as it gives Triple Flag the ability to take advantage of any great royalty/streaming deals that come across the plate, with over $650 million in total liquidity ($500 million credit facility with only $65 million drawn + $200 million accordion + $16 million in cash). And with Triple Flag continuing to transact on smaller royalty deals, third-party royalties, as well as larger deals, this continues to make it a difficult environment for the smaller names like Gold Royalty (GROY) and Metalla (MTA) which can't compete from a cost of capital standpoint and don't have nearly the liquidity.

Doris Drill Highlights (Agnico Eagle Website)

Digging into the most recent exploration results at Hope Bay in Nunavut, Agnico Eagle noted in its Q2 results that it continues to see the potential to expand the BTD Connector Zone [BCO] along strike, with several impressive intercepts from this zone that included 5.1 meters at 5.5 grams per tonne of gold, 6.4 meters at 15.0 grams per tonne of gold, and 4.8 meters at 17.1 grams per tonne of gold at depth. These results continue to add to the resource base below the diabase dike, and continue to come in at impressive grades relatively to the ~3.4 million ounce reserve base at 6.5 grams per tonne of gold, with an additional ~1.95 million ounces of gold at 5.49 grams per tonne of gold.

Madrid Area Drilling (Agnico Eagle Website)

Elsewhere, at the less discussed Madrid deposit (south of the main Doris deposit along the 80-kilometer belt), Agnico Eagle (AEM) tested a massive gap in drilling between Madrid North, Suluk and Patch 7, and hit several impressive intercepts which included 14.0 meters at 10.0 grams per tonne of gold, 13.9 meters at 5.3 grams per tonne of gold just beneath Patch 7 Zone resources, and 4.6 meters at 13.7 grams per tonne of gold. These intercepts point to the potential for further resource growth at this large deposit, and Agnico Eagle has increased its exploration budget for a second consecutive year by an additional $14.5 million in 2023. Year-to-date, Agnico has already drilled ~89,000 meters at Hope Bay, and this is certainly encouraging news for Triple Flag (which holds a 1.0% NSR) for the eventual restart of this asset, which could contribute up to 4,000 GEOs per annum (~$8.0 million in revenue at a $2,000/oz gold price).

While the never-ending stream of positive exploration results from Hope Bay (which rivals some of its larger mines in exploration dollars) is positive, this is not the only key development asset in Triple Flag's portfolio, and there are several that could contribute to future GEO contributions that are bought and paid for. These include the ATO Phase 2 expansion, which was recently funded and will extend the mine life to 2036, the Eastern Borosi Mine which Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF) recently moved into production in mid-April, and multiple other assets that are likely to contribute this decade like South Railroad, McCoy-Cove, Eskay Creek, North Bullfrog, and Kone. These assets' potential attributable production profiles on a future contribution standpoint are shown below, with the most significant ones being Hope Bay, Gemfield, and Eskay Creek.

Triple Flag - Royalty Assets in Development Stage (Potential Figure Attributable Contributions) (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Finally, I'd be remiss not to point out that Triple Flag has long-term upside to its growth profile, with the following assets:

1. a 0.20% to 0.60% NSR royalty at the high-grade Queensway Project in Newfoundland

2. a capped 2.5% NSR royalty ($12 million cap) at the Agua Rica Mine recently consolidated by Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) in Argentina

3. a 3% NSR royalty for gold, 1% for silver, and 0.25% for lead/zinc on the massive Macmillan Pass Project (900+ square kilometers) in the Yukon, with backers in the Lundin Family.

The latter is home to a large silver resource (55+ million ounces) which is in addition to one of the largest zinc resources globally (~6.5 billion pounds in the indicated and inferred categories), and this does not include resource growth at the Tom and Jason deposits nor the Boundary Zone, which continues to yield impressive intercepts. So, with little value being assigned to these assets currently, but these assets having the potential to go into production by 2035 (and potentially much earlier for Agua Rica), investors are getting bonus upside here that isn't seen in the current or near-term financial results which only highlights production from currently producing assets, and not sleeper assets that could grow into giants behind the scenes.

Valuation

Based on ~207 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$13.50, Triple Flag trades at a market cap of ~$2.79 billion. This may seem like a steep valuation at first glance for a company that's expected to generate ~$215 million in revenue this year. However, because of their high margins, sector-leading diversification (TFPM has 29 producing assets) and inflation-protected business model, these companies have historically traded at a massive premium to their producer peers. This is certainly justified and the returns speak for themselves, evidenced by names like Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) that have enjoyed an incredible ~470% rally since Q1 2010 (GDX peak) vs. [-] 40% return for the Gold Miners Index.

Plus, as highlighted in past updates, Triple Flag's portfolio is nowhere near maturity, with a path to 140,000+ GEOs per annum medium-term (2024-2028 estimates), and 160,000+ GEOs long term that are already bought and mostly paid for within its portfolio (development portfolio). So, with a strong management team led by Shawn Usmar [Investment Principal, Corporate Venturing Group at BHP (BHP), CFO/GM Business Development at Xstrata PLC (now Glencore), and Senior EVP/CFO of Barrick], a CFO with experience at First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF)/Inmet Mining and backing by Elliott Investment Management, the solid leadership/support should allow it to position itself as the #4 name in the sector behind Royal Gold (RGLD) and possibly join the large cap ranks one day.

And just as importantly, the company has proven from its Maverix acquisition that it's focused on growth at the right price in a disciplined manner, not the growth at any price strategy which far too many companies in this sector employ, which ultimately weighs on shareholder returns.

Triple Flag - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

Using what I believe to be a conservative multiple of 21.0x cash flow given its diversified portfolio that focuses primarily on Tier-1 jurisdictions and a healthy development pipeline, I see a fair value for the stock of US$19.55 (FY2024 estimates: $0.93). This points to a 41% upside from current levels, making Triple Flag significantly more undervalued than large-cap names like Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV). And from a visibility into future production standpoint, Triple Flag is certainly in a better position short-term than Wheaton Precious Metals, whose stream on Penasquito will contribute much less than investors had expected prior to the strike. So, after we apply a required 33% discount to fair value for royalty/streaming companies to bake in an adequate margin of safety, Triple Flag's ideal buy zone comes in at US$13.10 or lower, suggesting further weakness for the stock would present a buying opportunity.

Triple Flag - Conceptual Long-Term Upside (FASTGraphs.com, Author's Estimates)

However, when we look at the long-term picture for Triple Flag, this is a company capable of growing into a US$30.00 stock, benefiting from a long-term tailwind that supports higher gold and silver prices, multiple expansion which often occurs as royalty/streaming companies add scale and additional diversification, and higher production/sales as it adds new producing/near-term producing assets and development assets move into production. And with several of its development assets being in Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions (Nevada, Nunavut, British Columbia, Newfoundland), investors don't have to worry about its superior jurisdictional profile being diluted. Therefore, for investors with a long-term outlook but those that are strict on paying for growth at an attractive price, I see Triple Flag as a top-10 name sector-wide, with a "sleep-well-at-night" business model at a very reasonable valuation.

Summary

Triple Flag put up another record quarter in Q2 despite minor headwinds across the portfolio. These included lower than expected contributions from Cerro Lindo (weather related), and having to lap a relatively strong quarter out of Fosterville (~126,700 ounces or ~2,400 attributable GEOs) ahead of the expected grade decline at the asset. The good news is that we should see higher production in 2024 from Northparkes next year (E31), a better year from La Colorada (completion of vent shaft), and a better year from Beta Hunt (expansion), pointing to 120,000+ GEOs next year. So, with more records on deck in 2024, a bright future given its strong pipeline, and a very reasonable valuation following its ~30% pullback, I would expect the stock to find strong support if we see further weakness in the stock over the coming months.