ZIM Integrated: The Bottom May Be Here - Follow The Bulls

Summary

  • ZIM investors appear to have anticipated the management's lowered FY2023 guidance, with the stock remaining well-supported at its IPO levels of $12.
  • The Drewry World Container Index has indicated a decline in TEU spot rates by -16.6% QoQ in Q2'23, while suggesting a prompt reversal of +21.7% by August 2023.
  • These numbers remain improved compared to the 2019 average of $1.42K as well, suggesting that ZIM's prospects are only normalized to its pre-pandemic levels.
  • For now, the lowered guidance is very telling that the great dividend suspension may last longer than expected, likely leaving its stock prices in the current limbo.
  • However, with the worst already here, any outperformance of its future results and/or a recovery in TEU rates may richly reward investors who have held on through the pessimism.
The ZIM Investment Thesis Have Been Well Supported At $12s

We previously covered ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) in May 2023, discussing its mixed prospects then, due to the uncertain macroeconomic outlook, impacted TEU rates, and subsequent dividend cut.

Then again, we

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.68K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

l
lappygums
Today, 9:32 AM
Comments (1.69K)
Forget the dividends, this company's pain is just beginning. They have a little cushion, but the market is far from stable, and with global recession(or at least a continued slowdown) becoming a reality, volumes will continue to decline, along with prices. That's all before they take delivery on a few new vessels they bought a few years ago.
I'd stay away.
Pipeless_Pauper profile picture
Pipeless_Pauper
Today, 9:05 AM
Premium
Comments (40)
They have next year’s lease pmt already in the bag, alllll aboard!
Nervous Nellies can catch the dinghy
