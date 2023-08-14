Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: The Dip Is A Long-Term Opportunity Regardless Of Revenue Growth

Aug. 14, 2023 8:45 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)3 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.27K Followers

Summary

  • Apple's stock has received mixed ratings since its earnings release, but I remain bullish on its future performance.
  • I believe that the macro-environment is favorable for Apple, with lower interest rates and increased spending expected to drive growth.
  • Despite a decline in revenue, Apple's profitability and its ability to generate value for shareholders through buybacks make it an attractive investment.

Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I am perplexed at how many people have turned bearish on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Since earnings were released on 8/3, there have been 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings on

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.27K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, AMZN, META, GOOGL, KO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

European investor 99 profile picture
European investor 99
Today, 9:15 AM
Comments (1.44K)
Apple is a great company in general but at the moment it’s an overpriced shit scuse me my french. It’s not a dip but simply market is pricing less consumer spending. People will buy essentials and fun like travel but everyone can survive with a 2y old iphone. Apple pay and some services still grows but that’s marginal compared to the main business. I wait a major pullback before buying it again (sold ATH recently).
M
Moorejam
Today, 9:01 AM
Premium
Comments (237)
I think too few people missed the re-weighting on the Nasdaq 100 as a cause of the sell off in the "Big Six" that had their weights cut. AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, NVDA, AMZN, TSLA had their weightings cut by ~22% and reallocated to the 94 other stocks in the index. As of last Thursday, the weighted average loss of those 6 was 7.5% vs 4.5% for the QQQ's w those that had run up the most YTD - NVDA, TSLA, AAPL - down the most.

Not sure the slide doesn't continue for a bit, but putting on a risk reversal on AAPL by selling $165 puts to buy some out of the money Leaps.
r
rockjcp
Today, 8:50 AM
Comments (7.53K)
Fighting TC has not proven to be a winning strategy. Apple Services and Recurring Revenue grow!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.