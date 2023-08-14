oatawa

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC) is a well-managed debt-focused business development company that achieves solid dividend coverage and whose stock can still be had at a discount to net asset value.

MidCap Financial Investment primarily invests in senior secured loans and the corporate lending-focused BDC has net investment income upside in a rising-rate environment.

MidCap Financial Investment also has pretty good dividend coverage and, with further rate hikes likely, it could even see an improvement in its dividend coverage metric.

Passive income investors can presently secure a covered 11% yield with MidCap Financial Investment and profit from net investment income in a rising-rate market.

Well-Performing, Debt-Focused Investment Portfolio

MidCap Financial Investment is a corporate-lending, First Lien-focused BDC with an investment portfolio value (based on fair value) of $2.41 billion at the end of the second quarter.

In addition to investing heavily into First Liens, the BDC had a $193 million investment in Merx Aviation, a global aircraft leasing company.

The majority of assets are allocated to the company’s corporate lending segment. First Liens accounted for 95% of the BDC’s corporate lending portfolio at the end of the second quarter while another 3% of corporate lending assets were invested in Second Liens.

Portfolio Overview (MidCap Financial Investment Corp)

MidCap Financial Investment has good portfolio quality as shown by the BDC’s low non-accrual ratio. A non-accrual ratio measures the amount of loans (expressed in dollars and as a percentage of total portfolio value) may not get repaid in full. At the end of Q2-23, the BDC had four investments on non-accrual status, including a $17.3 million loan (based on cost) to Ambrosia Buyer Corp. (which was the largest non-accrual). In total, MidCap Financial Investment had an investment value of $7.4 million (based on fair value) on non-accrual, which was down from $8.7 million in Q1-23.

MidCap Financial Investment’s non-accrual ratio as of the end of Q2-23 therefore fell to 0.3%, reflecting an improvement of 0.1 percentage points QoQ. Generally speaking, I consider a non-accrual ratio of less than 1% to be pretty good and I tend to start to worry about credit quality only once the non-accrual ratio enters a range of 1.5-2.0%.

Credit Quality (MidCap Financial Investment Corp)

Aggressive Floating-Rate Exposure

In a rising-rate environment, it makes a lot of sense for BDCs to overweight floating-rate debt which is what MidCap Financial Investment has done in the last few years.

The BDC’s investment portfolio primarily consists of First Liens, which are highly secured and collateralized, but they are also exclusively floating-rate debt. At the end of the second quarter, 100% of the BDC’s investments were allocated to floating-rate debt which makes the BDC one of the purest interest plays in the BDC market.

Based on MidCap Financial Investment’s interest rate sensitivity table, a 100 basis point rate hike is set to translate into $0.14 per share in additional net investment income annually which could be distributed to shareholders as a special distribution or through the raise of the base dividend.

Interest Rate Sensitivity Table (MidCap Financial Investment Corp)

Strong Growth In Investment Income, Good Dividend Coverage

MidCap Financial Investment’s income has grown substantially in the last year, thanks to an increase in interest rates and the BDC’s aggressive investments into floating-rate debt.

MidCap Financial Investment’s total investment income increased 28% YoY to $68.6 million, primarily because of higher interest income (which was up 29% YoY). MidCap Financial Investment’s net investment income, which is the basis for the determination of the BDC’s dividend coverage, was up 23% YoY to $28.9 million for the same reasons.

Quarterly Operating Results (MidCap Financial Investment Corp)

On a per share basis, MidCap Financial Investment’s net investment income grew 26% YoY in Q2-23 and the company raised its dividend twice in the last four quarters.

The dividend is quite safe, in my view, as the BDC only paid out 86% of its net investment income in the second quarter.

Since the company has 100% of its debt investments in floating-rate debt, a continuing rate-hiking cycle could improve MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend coverage moving forward.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

MidCap Financial Investment: Lock In A 9% Discount To NAV

BDC valuations have surged since March 2023, following the banking crash in the U.S., and MidCap Financial Investment is no exception. With that being said, however, the BDC is still trading at a discount of 10% to net asset value which is neither particularly low nor high when compared against other BDCs.

Data by YCharts

Floating-Rate Exposure And Potential Pitfall

MidCap Financial Investment has an aggressive posture with respect to its debt investment portfolio as 100% of its debt investments have floating-rate interest conditions.

Obviously, an end to the rate-hiking cycle could put the BDC into a bit of trouble as its net investment income is set to contract in a lower-rate environment. Volatility in short-term interest rates is thus a concern for passive income investors who want to buy MFIC for their passive income portfolios.

My Conclusion

MidCap Financial Investment is an attractive BDC choice for passive income investors that convinces with decent credit quality, a pronounced first Lien focus and floating-rate debt investments that translate into net investment income upside in a rising-rate environment.

MidCap Financial Investment’s portfolio quality also marginally improved QoQ and the BDC’s stock is still trading at a discount to net asset value.

Though I am not particularly overweighting MFIC (it accounts for less than 0.5% of my investment portfolio) given the rather substantial price appreciation since March, I think the BDC is a solid yield play for passive income investors. The yield, as it stands now, is 11% and covered by net investment income.