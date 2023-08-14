Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pfizer: Doubling Down Buying Opportunity Is Here

Aug. 14, 2023 8:30 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)SPX, SPY5 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pfizer investors received disappointing guidance from management at its Q2 earnings call, as the company couldn't commit to a firm outlook for its COVID franchise revenue next year.
  • Despite that, there was no significant selloff, suggesting that negative sentiments have already been priced in.
  • With Pfizer's post-COVID headwinds likely bottoming out, PFE is attractively priced as the market looks past its near-term challenges.
  • I make the case why PFE is near or already at peak pessimism, as the selling pressure has abated. Investors should capitalize aggressively while the market is ignorant.
  • Comment and let me know whether you concur with my Strong Buy rating.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Pfizer world headquarters in New York City, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Notwithstanding the significant battering Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) investors received at the hands of market operators this year, PFE still managed to underperform the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my pre-earnings update.

Is that justified, PFE Bulls may ask? Why has the

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.08K Followers

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PFE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

M
Mogul Master
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (586)
Covid not going away. My family is fully vaccinated and my son just got the latest variant and spent 5 days isolated. We're waiting for the next shoe to drop. Paxlovid was offered by his doctor.

This is going to be with us for a long time
Bikerron1 profile picture
Bikerron1
Today, 9:23 AM
Premium
Comments (1.59K)
PFE is a great company, but no one on WS lokes the company. Long at 36.92.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:59 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.93K)
I do concur wholeheartedly with your view that sellers of PFE are now exhausted and that the next significant move in price will likely be to the upside. After disposing of ALL of my PFE at about $62, I recently started to buy back PFE under $40 and averaged down thereafter repeatedly to make PFE what is this morning the 6th largest position in a portfolio of 28 stocks. I am very comfortable with the dividend coverage and the pipeline. However, I hope they have done their homework on their proposed $43B acquisition of SGEN, which reported a larger loss last quarter than expected.
r
rockjcp
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (7.53K)
Paxlovid is proving a better drug than thought. Market has underestimated PFE and its pipeline. A huge bargain under40.
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 8:43 AM
Premium
Comments (2.11K)
I want to concur, but I’m not sure I see a strong enough reason to buy, just yet. I do own “some” in my grandkids account, i.e. they have time. If it drops from here, I might “half layer” in. It used to be one of my favorites.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.