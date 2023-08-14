Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aareal Bank AG (AAALF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2023 3:41 AM ETAareal Bank AG (AAALF), AAALY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.9K Followers

Aareal Bank AG (OTCPK:AAALF) Q2 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jürgen Junginger - Head of Investor Relations

Jochen Klösges - Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer

Marc Hess - Chief Financial Officer

Christof Winkelmann - Chief Market Officer

Conference Call Participants

Johannes Thormann - HSBC

Jürgen Junginger

Good morning, everybody. I'm pleased to welcome you to today's conference call. And today's agenda will cover our results from the second quarter and the first half of 2023 together with the outlook for the portfolio.

I'm joined by our CEO, Jochen Klösges; our CFO, Marc Hess; and our Chief Market Officer, Christof Winkelmann. They will take you through a presentation. And this will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

And now I'm handing over to Jochen. Please, the floor is yours.

Jochen Klösges

Thank you, Jürgen. Good morning. I would also like to welcome you all to the presentation of our results for the second quarter and the first half of this year. This is a busy day. And in just a few hours, we will also be holding this year's general meeting.

And it's only a few short weeks since the 20th of July when we celebrated the 100th anniversary of our predecessor institutions, Deutsche WohnstättenBank AG. We've been looking back in recent days on the eventful first century for our banks, spanning periods of historic upheaval, several changes of name and numerous notable successes.

On the June 4, Atlantic BidCo successfully completed the voluntary public takeover offer of Aareal and became the owner of approximately 90% of the shares. Atlantic BidCo is indirectly held by funds controlled, managed or advised by Advent International, Centerbridge Partners as well as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and other minority shareholders.

These

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.