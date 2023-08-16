Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chipotle: Time To Boost The Buybacks

Aug. 16, 2023 8:30 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Heading into Chipotle's recent Q2 2023 report, I remarked that I hoped the share price would fall in response to the report.
  • While I believe Chipotle will perform decently from $2,000/share+ in the decade ahead, a more moderate valuation allows for the buyback program to accelerate free cash flow per share growth.
  • That is, when Chipotle's valuation is lower, its share repurchase program is substantially more impactful, which causes FCF/share to grow more rapidly, which drives share price appreciation.
  • The denominator of the question, free cash flow per share (the fundamental basis of all business value), reduces more rapidly when our CFO can buy back shares at lower valuations.
  • With these ideas in mind, I have been happy with Chipotle's share price decline, and, with a FCF/EV yield of 2.9%+, alongside robust free cash flow margins, healthy growth, and $1.8B in cash and no debt, I believe the stock has become much more attractive in the mid $1800s.
Chipotle Mexican Grill at Pineapple Commons Stuart FL

felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Why Did I Want The Stock To Fall Heading Into Q2 2023's Earnings Report?

Prior to Chipotle's earnings report a few weeks ago, I shared,

We have a couple companies reporting this evening: Chipotle (

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
14.93K Followers
Beating The Market buys businesses it likes and understands.
These mostly include businesses in consumer discretionary, FinTech, and software.
Here is a snapshot of my performance over the last half decade or so: https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens

Some credentials of mine: U.S. Army Officer in Reserve, Political Science Florida Atlantic, MBA University of Florida, inventor of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMG, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

