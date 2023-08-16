felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Why Did I Want The Stock To Fall Heading Into Q2 2023's Earnings Report?

Prior to Chipotle's earnings report a few weeks ago, I shared,

We have a couple companies reporting this evening: Chipotle (CMG) and Meta (META). In both instances, the companies are buying back shares fairly aggressively while also focusing on expense management. To this end, if they fall, it actually benefits us, as the businesses will be able to buy back more shares. My hope candidly is that it falls this evening so that we can continue to accumulate at lower valuations and so that management can continue to buy back shares at lower valuations, which would benefit the appreciation of the share price long term.

The two central reasons for hoping for Chipotle's decline were:

Chipotle's valuation would decline such that forward returns offered would increase, thereby allowing us to continue accumulating it at more reasonable valuation levels that offered much more attractive return profiles. Almost more importantly, Chipotle's CFO would be able to repurchase shares at much more attractive valuation levels. Chipotle's sustained, disciplined share repurchase program is a key component of my thesis for the business.

To add granularity to my thinking regarding Chipotle's valuation heading into the Q2 2023 earnings print, I detailed its valuation dynamics prior to the print and as of today for you below:

Chipotle's Yield Vs 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Prior To Q2 2023 Report In Late July

Ticker FCF/EV Yield Risk Free Yield (10 Year) (CMG) 1.7% 3.86% Click to enlarge

Chipotle's Valuation Relative To The Risk Free Rate (10 Year Treasury Note) Prior To Q2 2023 Report

YCharts

As we can see, Chipotle's yield had become fairly low due to the nearly 80% share price appreciation since 2022.

While the company will continue to grow, thereby growing that yield in the decade ahead, it recently began to reach a point where forward returns would be more modest looking forward.

After the ~15% share price decline to $1,850 recently, alongside the revelation that its restaurant level margin once again expanded, bringing its operating margin and free cash flow margin higher, the valuation looks as follows:

Ticker FCF/EV Yield Risk Free Yield (10 Year) (CMG) 2.9% 3.86% Click to enlarge

The assumptions I used here were: 27.7M shares outstanding $1,850 share price $1.8B in cash & equivalents and no debt 16% free cash flow margin on $9.1B in TTM sales



Chipotle's Valuation Relative To The Risk Free Rate (10 Year Treasury Note) Today

YCharts

Again, considering the business will grow its sales at a healthy rate in the decade ahead, I believe this to be quite attractive.

Turning To The Report

In some sense, we got everything we wanted from the report.

The stock sold off, giving us an opening to continue accumulating the business. Chipotle's restaurant-level margin hit 27.5% for the first time since I've been publicly sharing data on the business. When I began sharing the thesis with you, its restaurant level margin was ~20%. Management has executed exceptionally in raising Chipotle's margins to their former levels (prior to the food safety issues in the mid-2010s), and there's some chance we expand from here, with the advent of the Chipotle in mind. Operating margin continued to expand, and there's a clear path to free cash flow margins above 15% as of today, which is the level on which we've based our reasonable to conservative assumptions for the company. Operating margin expansion, as well, has been a core pillar of our thesis for Chipotle, and it's likely that it reaches 20%, if not higher, in the years ahead, bringing Chipotle's free cash flow margin along with it. The business grew its cash & equivalents to $1.8B, while continuing to execute its buy back, and the business still has no long term debt. Chipotle's pristine balance sheet has been a core component of our thesis for the business as well.

Here is all of this data laid out for you concisely:

Total revenue increased 13.6% to $2.5 billion

Comparable restaurant sales increased 7.4%

Operating margin was 17.2%, an increase from 15.3%

Restaurant level operating margin was 27.5%, an increase of 230 basis points

During the second quarter, our Board of Directors approved the investment of up to an additional $100 million to repurchase shares of our common stock, subject to market conditions. Including this repurchase authorization, $294.7 million was available as of June 30, 2023. The repurchase authorization may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time. We repurchased $87.6 million of stock at an average price per share of $1,937.35 during the second quarter (of 2023).

I discussed the math of share buy backs with you here.

Notably, Chipotle's Q2 2023 buy back was not as aggressive as it's been in the past, and I believe this was attributable to the fact that the stock had run a bit too hot (the share price appreciated a bit too much) over the last few months, and Chipotle's CFO took his foot off the gas pedal of buying back shares.

We repurchased $131.6 million of stock at an average price per share of $1,552.90 during the first quarter (of 2023). As of March 31, 2023, $282.3 million remained available under share repurchase authorizations from our Board of Directors. The repurchase authorization may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time. Chipotle's Q1 2023 Earnings Result

As we read, Chipotle repurchased 50% more shares in Q1 2023, and this makes sense to me in light of the valuation discussion we had above. I believe it also indicates that Chipotle's CFO is talented and highly competent.

With the share price and valuation moderated a bit more, Chipotle's CFO will be able to repurchase shares more aggressively in the quarters ahead, and, to this end, we should see repurchases increase from Q2's $87M in the quarters ahead.

My Chipotle Investment Thesis Simplified

The Science of Hitting By Alex Morris

Chipotle has grown unit count at an incredible rate over the last 15 or so years, and I believe it will achieve 7k unit count by approximately 2033 in North America, and I believe it will grow well beyond that via its international markets, where we've already seen success (Use Google Maps to search "Chipotle" in London, England, for data underpinning this assertion). [In the next section, I shared a link that announced Chipotle's expansion into the Middle East, so my thesis continues to progress well in this respect.] Chipotle's 25%+ restaurant-level profit margin poises it to bring its company-wide operating margins back to ~20%, and this poises Chipotle to produce ~15% free cash flow margins. [It reported 27.5% restaurant-level margins in Q2 2023, and ~17% operating margins, so my thesis continues to progress well in this respect.] Chipotle has $1.8B in cash and no long term debt. Chipotle will continue to repurchase shares of its stock in a disciplined manner in the decades ahead. [Chipotle's CFO held off on buying shares in this quarter because he knew there would be better opportunities to buy back shares in the quarters ahead. This represents incredible competency and discipline by Chipotle's CFO, so our thesis is strong in this respect.]

Chipotle Operating & Free Cash Flow Margin

YCharts

Chipotle's operating margin came in at 17%, and it's likely that it eclipses 20% in the years ahead, which will further substantiate our belief that it will achieve 15%, if not higher, free cash flow margins over the long run.

Concluding Thoughts: International Expansion Progresses

Quietly, to the extent that I missed it, Chipotle announced expansion into the Middle East.

Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced it has signed its first-ever development agreement to open restaurants in the Middle East and accelerate its international expansion efforts. In partnership with leading international franchise retail operator Alshaya Group, the Company will initially open new restaurants in Dubai and Kuwait early next year before expanding further across the region. Chipotle Accelerates International Expansion Through First-Ever Development Agreement With Alshaya Group In Middle East

I've been tracking Chipotle's expansion into Europe over the last few years, and I've highlighted that it's been going fairly well.

But I did not expect Chipotle to expand into the Middle East so soon.

Of course, I cannot complain, and, as I've remarked, if the world liked America's KFC chicken, then it will likely appreciate high value, nutritionally complex, chicken/veggie bowls as well.

Over the long run, I believe it's entirely plausible that Chipotle achieves 15k locations globally, with 7k of those in North America, and the other 8k in APAC, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America.

Having written so much on Chipotle over the last year or so, I wanted to keep this update brief. If you're just joining us and would like more from me on Chipotle, I would encourage you to start with these resources:

With the valuation a bit more attractive and with margins continuing to expand, I believe it's a great time to purchase Chipotle, and I believe we will find, when Chipotle reports its Q3 2023 results, that our CFO will have believed the same (the evidence of which will be seen in the share repurchase amount that Chipotle reports).

Thank you for reading, and have a great day.