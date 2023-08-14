Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Q2 Earnings: I'm Backing Up My Truck

Summary

  • Blackstone Secured Lending Fund recently reported its Q2 2023 earnings, exceeding analysts' estimates on NII and total investment income.
  • The BDC recently had its price target raised from $28 to $31 and upgraded to a strong buy.
  • BXSL trades at a small premium to NAV but due to being a fairly new BDC and projected growth, I think the stock is a strong buy currently.
  • The BDC has experienced insider buying recently, signaling confidence in the company's growth and earnings in the near future.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet, with only 12% of debt maturing in the next two years.

Semi TrailerTrucks on Parking with The Sunset Sky. Shipping Container Truck. Delivery Transit. Engine Diesel Truck Tractor. Industry Freight Trucks Logistics Cargo Transport.

1933bkk

Introduction

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) recently reported its Q2 2023 earnings and boy were they spectacular! I mean, I was already impressed with them, hence the reason I opened a position literally a day after I first discovered them. I'm a

I am not a certified financial advisor. I enjoy dividend investing in quality Blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Article Update Today, 12:03 PM
Thanks for reading. If you enjoyed the article please consider following for more similar content. Feel free to comment and let me know what you think of BXSLand what are some of your favorite BDCs currently. Also if you would like me to do an analysis on a stock, feel free to let me know also. Happy investing to all 📈
Today, 12:39 PM
I "backed up the truck" way back when it was under $23.50
Today, 12:47 PM
@Money&Money,LLC Congrats. Great timing. At what price would you see this as a "Buy" again if you had available funds? Just trying to learn from more experienced investors.
Today, 12:25 PM
I already backed up the truck, loaded it, unloaded the shares, and thinking about going back for another load! Just need to figure out which stocks to sell to raise capital. Not too many in the green right now for me.
Be A Man
Today, 12:06 PM
I agree and it’s now my number 1 holding. I’ve already backed my truck up.
Today, 12:26 PM
@Be A Man
I saw a tremendous opportunity at $22.45 and took an overweight position than
Today, 12:37 PM
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut That is some awesome timing!! I don't think we will hit that number again any time soon. After the most recent developments with this stock, at what price does it make sense to buy?
