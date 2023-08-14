1933bkk

Introduction

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) recently reported its Q2 2023 earnings and boy were they spectacular! I mean, I was already impressed with them, hence the reason I opened a position literally a day after I first discovered them. I'm a fan of many BDCs as they offer dividend investors like myself some great income. It's not many stocks that make a massive impression on me, especially that early on, but I have to say BXSL has done just that. If I find them interesting, I usually add them to my watchlist for a while until I'm ready to pull the trigger. BXSL is still fairly new having formed just 5 years ago in 2018, but from their stellar yet short track record, this is going to be a great long-term investment, and I'm backing up the truck big time!

Impressive Growth

I talked about BXSL less than a month ago in an article where I made some comparisons to fellow peer and largest BDC by market cap Ares Capital (ARCC) and rated them a buy. I expected some growth from the company quarter-over-quarter but not as much as they reported. And I think it's safe to say no one did, as some analysts have now upgraded them to a strong buy after their impressive showing, and so am I. Analysts' had estimates of $0.98, and I suspected NII would come in around $1.00. I posed a question in the comments, asking readers where they thought earnings would come in at. One said $1.02 and one said $1.00 even. Needless to say, all three of us were wrong! During earnings, BXSL reported NII OF $1.06 beating estimates by $0.08, and revenue of $290 million beating by $14.52 million. It's safe to say high-interest rates have definitely benefitted this BDC. That's a growth rate of 14% from last quarter and a whopping 71% year-over-year! One reason for this stellar growth is the focus on larger private businesses with an EBITDA of over $100 million. Some BDCs typically focus on businesses with a smaller EBITDA between $3-$20 million. The reason for this is because larger companies normally experience growth over 5x that of smaller ones. Furthermore, larger businesses tend to handle the adversity of economic cycles better as well.

BXSL investor presentation

BXSL ended the quarter with 180 portfolio companies with a weighted-average EBITDA of $183 million, worth $9.3 billion at fair value. This is down from 181 and $9.6 billion during the last quarter. Additionally, they only had 0.1% of debt investments on non-accrual. This is down from 0.14% in the last quarter. In the current macro environment, this is a very important metric as high-interest rates cause smaller and medium-sized businesses distress due to the cost of borrowing. The fact that they were able to lower this is a testament to the management team. Many of their peers like Ares Capital and FS KKR Capital (FSK) have seen a modest rise in non-accrual loans in recent quarters, but BXSL remain the lowest at 0.1%. One of the many things I like about the company is their primary focus on first-lien loans. During the quarter, 100% of investments made were all first-lien senior secured with an average loan-to-value of 43.8%. In short, first-lien loans are the first ones to be paid due to their higher priority. When researching BDCs, a high concentration in first-lien loans is something I look for, although a lower first-lien concentration is not necessarily a dealbreaker for me.

NAV Growth & Valuation

BXSL also managed to grow its NAV from $26.10 in Q1 to $26.30 during Q2. The BDC has impressively grown its NAV every year except two since going public in 2018. With the pandemic in 2020, I don't hold that one against the company. One thing that did continue growing even in 2020 was the dividend.

BXSL investor presentation

In the last 6 months, the stock has seen its share price appreciate double digits, slightly above 12%. As you can see below, in April the stock dipped to $23.95, less than $2 above its 52-week low of $22.08. On August 9th the stock price shot up to above $29 but has since come back down. This is probably in part to the public offering of 6.5 million shares BXSL held on August 9th. It was not a surprise seeing the spike in share price since they beat on earnings. BDCs sometimes conduct public offerings to raise capital, especially when the share price is above NAV. Trading at a slight premium to its NAV and with the company expected to continue its path of stellar growth, I think the stock is still cheap.

Seeking Alpha

Balance Sheet

BXSL ended the quarter with $1.8 billion of liquidity in cash and undrawn debt to borrow. This gives management great flexibility and cushion, which is great in the current macro environment. Additionally, the BDC has very little debt maturing, with only 12% of it maturing in the next two years at an overall weighted average of 3.6 years. The BDC has investment-grade ratings from all three major firms.

BXSL.com

Insiders Are Buying

One way to give investors confidence in a stock is the insider buying. Over the last 3 months, their President & Co CEO have both bought shares. Their Co CEO bought shares twice, once in September and once in November, totaling approximately $1 million each time. This signals to investors that management thinks shares are trading at a discount and expect them to increase in value.

SimplyWallSt

Catalysts

With commercial banks continuing to retrench and their recent downgrade by Moody's, I believe BXSL and several other BDCs will continue to benefit from this and the higher for longer environment promised by the FED. With core inflation down recently, management stated that they started to see it fall across their ecosystem of portfolio companies, with shipping costs back to pre-COVID level. The company also continues to focus on companies with an EBITDA larger than the BDC average. They also invest in key sectors that are considered resilient, have lower default risks, and lower CAPEX requirements. Management believes this is also an important factor in delivering strong returns over time to shareholders. With their focus on first-lien loans and low non-accrual percentage, I see BXSL's share price continuing to grow in the near term.

Investor Takeaway

Since its IPO in 2018, BXSL has delivered a 10.6% annual total net return to shareholders. Although the company trades at a very slight premium to NAV, I believe the BDC is a strong buy for investors looking for income. Due to its rapid growth since inception, I believe the company will continue growing and once the FED starts pivoting on interest rates, the market will reward the stock with some good upside. The BDC is still fairly new and managed by the largest alternative asset manager in Blackstone (BX), giving the BDC a major advantage to build their investment network over its peers.