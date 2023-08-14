Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IVOL: A Contrarian Macro Investor's Dream

Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF is a contrarian trade that bets on 2-year US bond yields falling relative to 10-year inflation expectations.
  • The IVOL ETF holds a portfolio of inflation-linked bonds and options to hedge against a steepening yield curve.
  • Speculators are heavily betting on further upside in 2-year yields, but I strongly expect 2-year yields to fall below long-term inflation expectations in the next 12-24 months.
  • Such a move should see the IVOL return at least 25% over this period plus sizeable dividend income resulting from payments linked to CPI.
Yield and interest rates moves up.

Torsten Asmus

I last wrote on the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) in June and since then I have been aggressively adding to my position. While the IVOL uses various derivatives, it is essentially a bet on 2-year US

Stuart Allsopp
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IVOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

