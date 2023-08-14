Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
STAG Industrial: Buy The Dip On This Monthly Dividend Company

Aug. 14, 2023 8:20 AM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • STAG Industrial pays its shareholders a monthly dividend, and its recent dip in price makes it appealing for growth and income investors.
  • It's seeing healthy demand for its properties, with growing rents and a high occupancy rate.
  • It has a large total addressable market, and the stabilization of interest rates provides more visibility into property acquisitions.
Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun

Whenever I add a new dividend stock to my portfolio, one of the things that I look at is the month during which the dividend is paid. Tracking when dividends are paid helps me and plenty of other income investors to

This article was written by

Gen Alpha
16.44K Followers

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 15 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers.  Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

b
boog3
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (824)
I read they are paying down. Hopefully over soon raise the divy.
j
johnnybaiamonte
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (1.72K)
Not enough yield
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 9:19 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.36K)
STAG has been a steady performer for me and with a cost basis in the low $20’s the yield is not a problem on those shares. I have added recently in the low $30’s and would add more, except that other industrials appear to have stronger growth prospects/histories… if less yld.

I don’t necessarily expect to get filled, but I have some additional buy orders in around $32.50, and may consider writing covered calls for the right duration and premium.

Long STAG EGP REXR TRNO WPC SEGRO
s
soeren_boon
Today, 9:14 AM
Premium
Comments (1)
I like STAG, but which dip?
mdpath profile picture
mdpath
Today, 8:27 AM
Premium
Comments (977)
I think the low dividend growth rate is one reason the stock doesn’t have a higher valuation.
