Salesforce: This Dip Is An Easy Buy

Aug. 14, 2023 5:59 AM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)1 Comment
Summary

  • Salesforce is focusing on profitability and has shown more discipline in its corporate strategy.
  • The company's valuation is attractive, with aggressive margin growth justifying a low-20s P/E multiple.
  • Growth in each of the company's core cloud verticals is sustaining above double digits, showcasing the strength of its sales engine.
  • The variety of Salesforce's offerings, from CRM to e-commerce to Slack and Tableau, gives it a wealth of cross-selling opportunities.

Salesforce To Purchase Popular Messaging Platform Slack For 27 Billion

Stephen Lam

It has been a rocky earnings season so far. Investors have demanded nothing short of perfection to justify sky-high valuations; even when companies beat guidance and Wall Street expectations, big losses are ensuing as the markets unwind a chunk of the

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.42K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

SuperPac profile picture
SuperPac
Today, 6:19 AM
Comments (12.03K)
$CRM will never be an easy buy till Benioff and his cronies leave the company and make way for a more competent team at the top. Between Benioff at CRM and Schulman at $PYPL it is hard to say who has been more deleterious for their company.
