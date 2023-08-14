Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ON Semiconductor: Buy Now If You Believe In Management's Goals For 2027

Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
154 Followers

Summary

  • ON Semiconductor has seen a significant increase in its fundamentals and stock price over the past three years, with revenue being up ~60% and the stock price being up 300+%.
  • The company currently seems expensive when compared with major competitors.
  • Nevertheless in a Discounted Cash Flow Analysis both the Bear and Bull Case suggest that the company might be undervalued at current prices.

3D rendering of cyberpunk AI. Circuit board. Technology background. Central Computer Processors CPU and GPU concept. Motherboard digital chip. Tech science background.

jiefeng jiang

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) has rallied 300+% over the last three years, but their fundamentals have also increased significantly over the same time span.

Considering both, the question arises if the company is

This article was written by

Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
154 Followers
German Buy-Hold-Check investor. With a degree in both mechanical engineering and economics, I am able to understand, quantify, and interpret both the economics and (to some point) the technology of companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ON over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.