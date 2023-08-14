Corsa Coal: $23 Million PennDOT Windfall De-Risks Equity

Aug. 14, 2023 6:07 AM ETCorsa Coal Corp. (CRSXF), CSO:CA
Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
4.22K Followers

Summary

  • Corsa Coal settles dispute with PennDOT, receiving $35m ($23.3m net) in gross proceeds in Q4.
  • Settlement payment represents a 50% windfall for Corsa and fully covers their net debt.
  • Corsa's operational performance has improved, with increased production and lower costs, leading to stronger likelihood of future profitability.

Businessman Signing Digital Contract On Tablet

ilkercelik

Back in April I initiated coverage on Corsa Coal (CSO.V) (OTCQX:CRSXF), a small Pennsylvania coal miner that had come back from the brink of solvency and looked poised for a strong 2023. Well, the situation got significantly better

This article was written by

Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
4.22K Followers
Deep value investor focused primarily on microcap stocks. Registered Investment Advisor located in Virginia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRSXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.