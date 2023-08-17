Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta: Risen From The Dead

Aug. 17, 2023 8:30 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)4 Comments
Louis Stevens
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • After a grueling 2022, Meta has rebounded with gusto, proving that the epitaphs written in late 2022 were misguided.
  • Free cash flow margins have rebounded immensely, reaching over 30% in Q2 2023, and the company guided for ~20% growth in Q3 2023, at the midpoint of guidance.
  • Meta's CFO has been firing on all cylinders, and the company's legacy platform, Facebook, continues to exhibit solid growth, relatively speaking.
  • With robust free cash flow margins, a series of defensible moats, an excellent CEO and CFO (notwithstanding the excessive VR spend), and more room for its legacy platforms to grow, I believe Meta will continue to perform well as a stock and business for the decade to come.
Mobile display with logo of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps in against blurred META logotype on white background

Kira-Yan

A Foundational Three Part Series

As a student of market history over the last 100 years or so, I can say with a fair degree of certainty that Meta's price action over the last 18 months will be studied possibly

Louis Stevens

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
14.95K Followers
Beating The Market buys businesses it likes and understands.
These mostly include businesses in consumer discretionary, FinTech, and software.
Here is a snapshot of my performance over the last half decade or so: https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens

Some credentials of mine: U.S. Army Officer in Reserve, Political Science Florida Atlantic, MBA University of Florida, inventor of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

ArtfulDodger profile picture
ArtfulDodger
Today, 9:27 AM
Premium
Comments (4.5K)
LS wrote: "Interestingly, throughout the entire process, the business continued to produce fairly solid earnings reports, and I documented these solid earnings reports via a three part series..."

Comment: You are very correct, sir. META never got close to the negative bashing it took for over a year, I would say.

When a quality stock goes through constant negative blasts that never match the company's internals or its products, historically, that has been a classic time to buy that company.
This fact I related over the period to young and new investors, much as you did, and I hope they listened and learned an important investing lesson.
GOOG is getting the same treatment now. I own both and look forward to the future because of companies like them.
I am giving you a follow tap because of your fine pieces. Thanks. AD
Falestinee profile picture
Falestinee
Today, 9:10 AM
Premium
Comments (136)
printing billion$ never stopped.
Buyandhold 2012 profile picture
Buyandhold 2012
Today, 8:34 AM
Investing Group
Comments (53.32K)
$META never died. It just took the pause that refreshes.

It is up by 637% in the past ten years.

At its current price, $META is still a BUY.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 8:31 AM
Premium
Comments (4.97K)
META will perform well for the decade to come and likely longer. Best blue chip available.
