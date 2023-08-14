The Fed Is Melting

manassanant pamai

The Fed is putting itself and the country into a quagmire. Their balance sheet will hit $1 trillion this coming week, according to the Financial Times. This is going to cause further banking issues and, in my opinion, higher yields for the entire fixed-income markets, especially those with longer durations.

It will also cause special headaches for the High Yield market, which may include bankruptcies and dissolutions. Bloomberg’s High Yield Index now stands at 8.47%, and I am expecting double digits to be forthcoming shortly.

The cause of much of this is the Fed themselves. The U.S. central bank bought trillions of dollars of government bonds and mortgage-backed securities to help stabilize the financial system during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, but then turned the corner from Quantitative Easing to Quantitative Tightening, and we are just beginning to see the results, in my estimation.

I remember the last tightening move in 2019, when the markets got spooked. This has not happened yet, but I believe the moment is coming. “The second trillion worth of balance sheet reduction is likely to have more of an impact. The first trillion occurred against the backdrop of the federal funds rate moving rapidly higher, and the second trillion matters more because it’s coming against the backdrop of a quicker increase in the pace of Treasury supply."- The Rates Strategy Group at J.P. Morgan

The Fed is on record stating that another $1.5 trillion will be cut from its balance sheet in 2025. This will come at a time when the Fed will be issuing more debt and when the cost of borrowing money is continuing its upward climb. Also, I suspect there will be less foreign money put to use in our bond auctions as the fragility of our central bank and our economy comes more into focus.

It may also come at a time when our government is borrowing more money, again putting pressure on our inflation rates and the overall economy as a result. The IMF has stated that a further Quantitative Tightening of $1 trillion would be like adding another 0.15-0.25% to the Federal Funds rate, causing even more misery for those people and corporations needing to borrow money.

Also watch the yield curve. We are going to go back to a more normal curve, I think, where the longer maturities will yield more than the shorter ones. The effects of the 2008-2009 financial crisis and of the pandemic crisis are about to wear off, and the cost of money and cost of lending are about to be significantly impacted as a result. The days of easy money are just about over!

It will not just be bonds either that are hit by all of this. It will significantly impact the revenues and profits of many equities, and it may well lower their prices. I am a big fan of income, as many of you know, and I would pay special attention to those securities that have short durations or who float with their sources of income. I am not forecasting a recession, but I am saying that both the equity and bond markets are going to change in a negative fashion. Making money at rates higher than inflation is going to become tougher, once again, and so I issue my warning.

“Going so soon? I wouldn’t hear of it. Why my little party’s just beginning.”



- The Wicked Witch of the West

