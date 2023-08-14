hapabapa

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I seek new investment opportunities in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital. Sometimes I look at prospects that can turn into dividend-growth companies in the future. These companies offer strong cash generation and enjoy a strong position in their realm.

The information technology sector is attractive, and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) in particular. 2022 was harsh for many IT companies as the interest rates increased and valuations decreased as a response. In 2023, we see recovery across the board as the Nasdaq is climbing. I always seek individual opportunities with high-quality companies that I try to acquire for a reasonable and fair price.

I will analyze Palo Alto Networks using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

Palo Alto Networks provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software, Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical device, and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware, and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, firewall, and DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention. In addition, the company offers cloud security, secure access, security operations, threat intelligence, and cyber security consulting, professional services, including architecture design and planning, implementation, configuration, and firewall migration, education services, such as certifications, as well as online and in-classroom training; and support services.

Fundamentals

The revenues of Palo Alto Networks have increased by 1380% over the last decade. The company grew its sales more than ten times over by improving its product, selling it to more clients, and gradually increasing prices. The company also engaged in M&A (mergers and acquisitions), which allowed it to grow its sales and offer a more comprehensive cybersecurity platform, thus increasing the value and price for the entire suite. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Palo Alto Networks to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~20% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The EPS (earnings per share) of Palo Alto Networks has grown at an even faster pace. The company's EPS increased by 1720%, and as the graph below shows, the growth was steady and consistent. The company is basing its offering on the cloud. Therefore, more clients using more services doesn't increase expenses much, thus allowing the company to grow its EPS even faster despite a higher number of shares. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Palo Alto Networks to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~16% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

As the company, which bases its offering on the cloud, kept growing with limited growth in expenses, the margins have improved. The company has posted positive GAAP operating margins. As the company keeps expanding its client base and the services each client buys, its margins will improve. The company is already generating cash and has already generated over $2B in free cash flow over the last twelve months. The fact that the company generates cash and enjoys growing margins is positive for investors.

Data by YCharts

The number of shares has increased by 42%. Companies tend to return capital to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. When companies are still growing, these two methods are less popular. The increase in the number of shares has diluted existing shareholders significantly. The company doesn't need to issue shares to raise capital. It issues shares to reward its employees. SBC stock-based compensation has increased, and it now stands above $1B. Therefore, the current free cash flow and profitability may be skewed. At some point, the company will have to consider buybacks or limiting share issuance.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The P/E (price to earnings) ratio of Palo Alto, when looking at the EPS estimates for the next fiscal year ending on July 2024, stands at 44. The valuation decreased as the projection for the current year is for strong EPS growth. However, 44 times forward earnings is still an extremely high valuation. The company didn't trade for a forward P/E ratio below 30 in the last twelve months. When considering the higher interest rates environment, shares of Palo Alto Networks are selling for a significant premium as investors see strong growth with high probabilities of success.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fast Graphs emphasizes the unique situation that Palo Alto Networks is in. The company's average P/E ratio since its IPO stands at 107. The current P/E ratio stands at 44. While it seems attractive, we need to look at the growth rate. The CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the past was 40%, compared to the current 17%. Therefore, a lower valuation makes sense. Over time, the growth rate is unlikely to match the past growth rate. I believe that the current valuation still includes a significant premium.

Fast Graphs

Opportunities

Palo Alto Networks' shift towards a cybersecurity platform is a crucial growth opportunity. A platform allows clients to "plug and play" different security products using a single platform. They do not need to buy additional services, hardware, and products to protect the organization. Palo Alto Network can offer various services on its platform to cater to every need and enjoy a higher stickiness.

The combination of a platform capable of giving a variety of high-quality services, as today Palo Alto Networks leads in 10 Gartner Magic Quadrants and Forrester Waves, together with the trend of cloud migration, supports growth. Cloud migration means more businesses will need cyber protection, and corporations will need more services with higher usage. Therefore, we see an increase in the number of large accounts and these accounts buying more services.

Palo Alto Networks

Russia and China are a significant cyber threat to many governments and corporations. These countries are trying to hinder Western interests. Russia is doing this to hurt Western countries over the sanctions imposed after it invaded Ukraine. China is attempting to gain knowledge and information mostly. These risks increase the value of a solid cybersecurity platform Palo Alto Networks offers.

Risks

The first risk is competition concerns. Palo Alto's investment landscape is dealing with intense competition. The cybersecurity sector is full of startups aiming to disrupt the market, established peers like Check Point (CHKP) pose stiff competition, and even tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT) are entering the realm of software cybersecurity. This crowded and evolving competitive landscape could potentially erode Palo Alto's market share and force the company to invest heavily in innovation and marketing to maintain its current platform's edge.

In addition, the lack of margin of safety is even riskier. With a P/E ratio of 44, Palo Alto's stock appears to be priced for perfection. Such a high valuation leaves little room for error and raises concerns about an overvaluation bubble that could burst if the company fails to meet optimistic growth expectations. Investors should be cautious as this elevated valuation leaves little buffer for challenges or market downturns.

Investors should also consider reputation vulnerability. Palo Alto's reputation is a valuable asset, and any breach or penetration of its clients' systems could severely damage its standing in the cybersecurity industry. A significant security incident could erode customer trust, leading to client loss and investments in remediation efforts. The time required to restore the company's reputation might hinder growth and limit its ability to capitalize on opportunities during recovery.

Conclusions

To conclude, Palo Alto Networks is a fantastic company that grows across the board. Its sales and EPS are growing and generating cash. It leverages its business model to increase free cash flow as the margins improve. Investors in the company will capitalize on significant growth opportunities, including the superb platform it offers and the cloud migration trend.

While there are risks to Palo Alto, mainly regarding the competition and a dent in its reputation, these are manageable risks. However, the company valuation is a problem for me with an investment in the company. At 44 times earnings, that company leaves investors no margin of safety. If growth slows down, the valuation will decrease, which is a significant risk. Therefore, I believe the shares are a HOLD, and I'd consider buying them when the forward P/E is around 30 and the growth rate is still above 12%.