SPY Loses Its Buy Signal (Technical Analysis, Downgrade)

JuSun

Is it time to sell the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)? The SPY just lost our proprietary Buy Signal and dropped to a Hold Signal. You can see this signal at the top of the weekly chart shown below. Changes in direction like this are very important. You can see when the direction changed from a Sell Signal to a Hold Signal and how important that was for this bounce up. That was bullish. Now we have the reverse, which is bearish.

Our SID Signals

Our proprietary Stocks In Demand (SID) Buy Signal uses both fundamental and technical factors when it drops from a Buy Signal to a Hold Signal. The rest of the signals on the chart below are purely technical signals. These technical signals usually are leading indicators to changes in our SID Signal. So let's look at these technical signals to see if they are worse than our proprietary SID signal.

Price Signals

Just below our SID signal on the chart, are the price signals and we have drawn horizontal support and resistance lines. If this pullback continues lower, the next support line is drawn at $420. You will also notice that all the moving average trend lines are bullishly pointed up.

You can see that, so far, this looks like a normal pullback to test the 10-week moving average uptrend at $443. If price breaks below this uptrend, the next target could be a test of the 40-week moving average currently at $411 and moving higher. This moving average could be targeting $420 where we have drawn the price support line. That convergence would provide a strong support level, if this long term uptrend is to continue.

Chaikin Money Flow, CMF

Below price is a very easy signal to read because it is color coded and is designed to detect money flowing into or out of the stock. Change in direction of this signal is more important than the green color. As you can see strong money inflows have taken this bounce up. Now that you can get 5% returns, risk free on your money, there may be some outflows from the equity market. Outflows also occur when markets are overvalued and overextended. You can see on the chart that price is overextended and pulling back to retest support. We just don't know which support is going to hold until the signals tell us.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence, MACD

This signal accurately identified most of the bounce up with a consistent Buy Signal. You can see the long uptrend without any breakdown, crossover Sell Signal, even when price pulled back. Now the signal is turning down and we are waiting to see if we finally get a crossover Sell Signal. That would be a bearish Sell Signal for the MACD.

Average Directional Index, ADX

You can see this signal is color coded, making it very easy to spot changes in direction for Demand, green line, and Supply with a red line. Direction changes are important and you can see Demand dropping from a very high peak, as well as Supply increasing to take price down. The crossover of these two lines will provide a lagging Sell Signal. The MACD will provide a leading indicator Sell Signal.

Full Stochastic, FullSTO

We use this signal to draw a vertical, red line, Sell Signal when it breaks down, dropping below the 80 line. We had a "head fake" the last time we drew the red line and it quickly reversed back to a blue line Buy Signal. If both the MACD and this signal breakdown, we should not have a reversal problem this time. Like all good technicians we wait for the Sell Signal and try not to anticipate in order to avoid a head fake.

Here is the weekly chart showing all of the above signals:

SPY- Our SID Signal Drops From Buy To Hold (StockCharts.com)

Point & Figure Chart, P&F

This chart has just flashed a reversal Sell Signal for the SPY. It is indicated by the three, red "Os" in a new column on the right. It triggered when a falling price went just too far and broke below $444 on Friday.

The P&F chart is famous for identifying Support and Resistance levels. If price continues to fall, the next support level, according to this chart, is $424 or $416. You can see that is where a previous, rising "X" column was stopped by Resistance. You can see how overextended price is with the latest, rising column of "Xs" trying to reach $460 but failing. Now it is pullback time and you can see that price support is a long way down at $424 or $416.

Here is the P&F chart showing the reversal Sell Signal for the SPY:

SPY Sell Signal on the P&F Chart (StockCharts.com)

Conclusion

The Sell Signal on the SPY P&F chart, as well as the drop of our proprietary SID signal from a Buy Signal to a Hold signal, has put us on alert to look for confirming Sell Signals for the SPY. We will be watching for this confirmation from the MACD and FullSTO signals if and when they trigger their Sell Signals. These Sell Signals will confirm for us that price is targeting a drop to test support at $420 - $424. Stay tuned for our updates on the MACD and Full STO signals.