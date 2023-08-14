Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Greenback Remains Firm, With Yen And Aussie Falling To New 2023 Lows

Summary

  • The greenback rose to new highs for the year against the Japanese yen and Australian dollar before steadying.
  • Outside of the Swedish krona, which is off nearly 0.5%, the G10 currencies are nursing small losses late in the European morning, mostly less than 0.1%.
  • Most emerging market currencies are also lower.
  • Nearly all the large Asia-Pacific equity markets sold off. The Nikkei, Hong Kong, and Taiwan fell by more than 1%. India is bucking the regional move to post minor gains.
  • After opening lower, Europe's STOXX 600 has recovered and is up about 0.25% in late morning turnover. US index futures also recovered from earlier losses and are up slightly.

US dollars and Japanese currency background

baona

Overview

The dollar and US rates remain firm. The greenback rose to new highs for the year against the Japanese yen and Australian dollar before steadying. Outside of the Swedish krona, which is off nearly 0.5%, the G10 currencies are nursing small

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

boblangabeer profile picture
boblangabeer
Today, 7:39 AM
thanks Marc
